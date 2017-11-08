‘DWTS’ Fans React to Vanessa Lachey’s First Dance With Maks Chmerkovskiy Since Drama Reports

All eyes were on Dancing With the Stars couple Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy after reports of tension between the two surfaced.

The couple danced the rumba to “Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)” by Vanessa’s husband and fellow DWTS competitor Nick Lachey.

It was an emotional number underscored by the heartbreaking struggles the couple faced around the birth of their son in December 2016.

With this outpouring of heavy emotions, there was a sense of awkwardness to the scene due to the underlying drama.

Anticipation

Before the show began, fans were already predicting what would happen.

The reports stated that the dancers were butting heads because Vanessa was difficult to work with. This lack of cooperating was reportedly why Chmerkovskiy missed last week’s episode.

Knowing this, fans were assuming to see the opposite. They predicted that the couple and producers would play up how well they actually got along and worked together.

vanessa and maks time! i wanna see them acting like they fake like eachother #DWTS — 不気味な ? (@herbodys) October 10, 2017

Producrion: *ignores the Vanessa and Maks drama* (at least for now) — DWTS Interact (@DWTSInteract) October 10, 2017

Awkwardness

Things took an unexpected turn when the couple’s time came.

Their dance was preceded by the emotional story of Lachey’s son’s birth. It was filled with tearful testimonies from her and Nick, and everyone seemed to be taken aback by the amount of sadness caused by the video.

Well, everyone except Chmerkovskiy.

Fans pointed out he seemed rather unfazed as Lachey began to detail the medical problems surrounding the birth.

Vanessa is pouring her heart out about her baby and maks is just standing there — morgan (@m_corbetta) October 10, 2017

Maks seems irritated with Vanessa in the package. Guess that’s why he ain’t talking in it lol#DWTS — Rebecca (@glamerizemeadam) October 10, 2017

what’s funny about this is this is such an emotional dance for vanessa but maks literally hates her guts — aaron rodgers stan (@flickerjensen) October 10, 2017

Maks really seems like he doesn’t want to do this. #DWTS — Novafan23 (@Novafan23) October 10, 2017

Emotion

However, Chmerkovskiy let his true colors show by the end of the package.

Towards the end of the segment, he began to tear up at Lachey’s account.

It appears that despite all the rumored drama, the two put their differences aside for an emotional return to the dance floor.

Awww I take back what I said Maks cried too #DWTS — G a b b y (@xxjonaslovato) October 10, 2017

This had to have brought Maks and Vanessa closer #dwts — Universal Dance (@universaldance3) October 10, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin