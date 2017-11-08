Reality

‘DWTS’ Fans React to Vanessa Lachey’s First Dance With Maks Chmerkovskiy Since Drama Reports

All eyes were on Dancing With the Stars couple Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy after reports of tension between the two surfaced.

The couple danced the rumba to “Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)” by Vanessa’s husband and fellow DWTS competitor Nick Lachey.

It was an emotional number underscored by the heartbreaking struggles the couple faced around the birth of their son in December 2016.

With this outpouring of heavy emotions, there was a sense of awkwardness to the scene due to the underlying drama.

Anticipation

Before the show began, fans were already predicting what would happen.

The reports stated that the dancers were butting heads because Vanessa was difficult to work with. This lack of cooperating was reportedly why Chmerkovskiy missed last week’s episode.

Knowing this, fans were assuming to see the opposite. They predicted that the couple and producers would play up how well they actually got along and worked together.

Awkwardness

Things took an unexpected turn when the couple’s time came. 

Their dance was preceded by the emotional story of Lachey’s son’s birth. It was filled with tearful testimonies from her and Nick, and everyone seemed to be taken aback by the amount of sadness caused by the video.

Well, everyone except Chmerkovskiy.

Fans pointed out he seemed rather unfazed as Lachey began to detail the medical problems surrounding the birth.

Emotion

However, Chmerkovskiy let his true colors show by the end of the package.

Towards the end of the segment, he began to tear up at Lachey’s account.

It appears that despite all the rumored drama, the two put their differences aside for an emotional return to the dance floor.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin

