‘DWTS’ Fans Are Freaking out Over Tom Bergeron’s Blunt Words About Bullying

Tom Bergeron got super blunt with his viewers on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, and fans are loving it.

The lead-up began when contestant Victoria Arlen and partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy did a school-themed dance set to Chumbwamba’s “Tubthumping.” It was meant to signify the times Arlen was bullied in school due to her transverse myelitis condition.

Arlen, the judges and Bergeron began to discussing bullying after the dance. Bergeron then delivered a straightforward, message to kids watching the show.

“If I could just address kids watching.If you’re at school and you see someone who’s different, don’t be an ass,” he said.

Twitter immediately lit up with reactions to the no-nonsense quote, which most saw as a welcome message that needed to be said.

“You tell those kids, Tom Bergeron!!!” fan Katie Depperschmidt wrote.

Fan Lauren Jordan wrote, “This autism mom is so thankful for your ‘don’t be an ass’ statement tonight!”

See some reactions to the “mic drop” moment below.

GREAT message to school bullies from @Tom_Bergeron: ‘Don’t be an ass.’ Too bad he didn’t drop his mic after that #DWTS pic.twitter.com/8mDiMnsQDH — Lynette Rice (@Lynetterice) October 3, 2017

You tell those kids, Tom Bergeron!!! #DWTS — Katie Depperschmidt (@TheRealKDeppz) October 3, 2017

@Tom_Bergeron telling kids at home “don’t be an ass” is the best advice ever😂 (and I’ll totally pass that along to mine) #dwts — Jenna (@jennab331) October 3, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.