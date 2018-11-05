‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Country Night Songs, Dances

Dancing With The Stars continues Monday with Country Night, when all eight remaining pairs dance to country music songs. The night also features special performances by some of today’s top country singers.

Lauren Alaina, who won the ACM New Female Artist award, will perform her new single, “Ladies in the ’90s,” while supermodel Alexis Ren and pro dancer Alan Besten dance a samba. CMA-nominated singer Chris Janson will sing “Can’t Help Falling In Love” during country music radio host Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess’ Viennese waltz.

Videos by PopCulture.com

LANCO will perform their hit “Born To Love You” while actor Milo Manheim and Witney Carson dance. Actress Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe will dance to Carly Pearce’s hit single “Every Little Thing.”

Cole Swindell will also perform “Love You Too Late” from his album All Of It.

Country night will include two dances for each team. First, they will perform their individual dances to styles they have not yet performed in. Then, they will be split into two teams, #TeamHayNow and #TeamJoeDown. The judges’ scores from the two dances will be combined with last week’s audience score to determine who will be sent home.

Here is the full list of dances:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Samba – “Ladies in the ’90s” – live performance by Lauren Alaina

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Viennese Waltz – “Can’t Help Falling in Love”– live performance by Chris Janson

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Viennese Waltz – “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Rumba – “Every Little Thing” – live performance by Carly Pearce

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Tango – “Burning Man” by Dierks Bentley ft. brothers Osbourne

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Jazz – “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Charleston – “One Shot” by Hunter Hayes

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Foxtrot – “Born to Love You” – live performance by LANCO

#TeamHayNow will dance to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” The team includes Bones and Burgess; Lynch and Motsepe; Schneider and Slater; and Manheim and Carson.

#TeamJoeDown will dance to Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl.” The team features Ren and Bersten; Ware and Arnold; Amabile and Johnson; and Di Pace and Burke.

Last week’s DWTS saw former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton eliminated during Halloween night. Singer Tinashe, The Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon, Paralympic alpine skier Danelle Umstead and comedian Nikki Glaser have also been eliminated.

New episodes of DWTS air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.