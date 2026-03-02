‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Hospitalized Amid Live Tour

Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy is recovering after being hospitalized with vertigo while on the 2026 DWTS Live Tour.

The professional dancer, 39, took to Instagram on Sunday to share an update on his health, posting a video from his hospital bed just hours after he apologized to DWTS’ Illinois fans for missing Sunday’s show at Peoria’s Prairie Home Alliance Theatre.

“What’s up friends? My bad,” Chmerkovskiy began the video, panning to show himself in the hospital. “I ended up out here in Peoria, but the doc was cool, shout out to Claire our [personal trainer] at our tour and everybody on tour for rallying.”

“I’ve just been having vertigo for the past couple of days and I had it yesterday,” he continued. “We ran some tests and … we’re on the bus, so I guess that kind of wants that little crystal in your equilibrium — I’m learning a lot — once it goes out, it’s really hard to get it back in.”

“I’m just spinning everywhere, so, on the bus, when it’s moving, you know, I woke up and I just couldn’t get myself together,” he explained. “Hopefully tomorrow’s a day off [and] I’ll be back on Tuesday. Love you, thank you.”

In the caption, he added with a heart, “Sorry my friends… small hiccup.”

Vertigo is causes dizziness and can make a person feel like they are spinning when they are not, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It most commonly occurs when there’s an issue with the inner ear, such as when the tiny calcium carbonate crystals called canaliths move out of the utricle of the inner ear, where they belong, into the semicircular canals.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Valentin Chmerkovskiy attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios “Avatar: Fire and Ash” at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Chmerkovskiy’s wife, fellow pro Jenna Johnson, was quick to support her husband, leaving a sad face and mended heart emoji on his post, while former Dancing With the Stars competitor Dylan Efron commented, “feeling for you Val, Vertigo is awful. Happened to me right before DWTS but it healed quickly. rest up and get those crystals aligned.”

Chmerkovskiy is currently on tour with Dancing With the Stars after coming in second place on Season 34 alongside his celebrity partner, influencer Alix Earle, last year. Pro dancer Witney Carson ended up taking home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside celebrity partner Robert Irwin.