‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Addresses Rumors of Near-Fatal Accident

Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson is shutting down false stories that she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy were injured in a near-fatal car crash.

Johnson, 31, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to shut down the “horrifying” series of Facebook posts that spread misinformation about a non-existent crash.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It has been brought to my attention by hundreds of you that there is an article circulating that I was involved in an accident with other horrifying information,” the dancer wrote on her Story. “This is absolutely FAKE NEWS.”

jenna johnson

“It is SO distrurbing [sic] that AI is being used to spread misinformation like this,” Johnson continued, writing that “real lives should not be joked around with.”

She continued, “Please stop using my pictures to spread false news articles for clickbait. It’s disgusting!!! Whoever started this should be ashamed.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy, 39, have been documenting on social media their preparations for the upcoming 2026 DWTS live tour, which kicks off on Thursday in Akron, Ohio.

Johnson didn’t make it very far into the most recent iteration of Dancing With the Stars, making it only until the second week of Season 34 with actor Corey Feldman before being eliminated. Her husband went all the way to the end, however, coming in as a runner-up with influencer Alix Earle to winner Robert Irwin and his pro partner, Witney Carson.

Johnson told SI Lifestyle in November that she had three celebrities on her dream partner list — an actor, an athlete and a singer.

jenna johnson and corey feldman on Season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

“Taylor Lautner has been on my target list for a couple seasons,” Johnson told the outlet of the Twilight star. “I’ll keep bugging him about it [and] whenever he’s ready, I am willing and ready.”

Johnson also noted that retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce “would be absolutely incredible,” throwing out “Confident” singer Demi Lovato’s name as a potential partner as well.

“I’m the only female pro to dance with the same sex pairing. I danced with Jojo Siwa a couple seasons ago [in 2021],” she explained, adding, “I just feel like I would be so down with somebody like Demi. I feel like she would just bring it and it would be fierce and break boundaries with choreography and what you can do, so that would be fun.”