‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Congratulates Sharna Burgess, Bobby Bones on First Mirrorball Win

Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold congratulated fellow dancer Sharna Burgess on finally securing her first Mirror Ball Trophy after her final dance with country music radio show star Bobby Bones.

Arnold, who won the Mirror Ball Trophy last year, shared a photo on her Instagram page with Burgess clutching her trophy.

“I am so unbelievably proud of this girl right here!!!!! [Burgess] I honestly can’t put into words how proud I am of you, you deserve this so much and I hope you know how incredible you are!!!! I love you and I am beyond ecstatic for you,” Arnold wrote. “[Bones], you are a star and it was truly amazing watching you grow this whole season!! I love you!!! CONGRATULATIONS to our MIRRORBALL CHAMPIONS!!!!!”

The official Dancing With The Stars Instagram page also shared a photo of the newest DWTS champions.

“Show up, do the work, and great things will happen. This has been #TeamBeautyAndTheGeek’s motto all season and they are now #DWTS CHAMPIONS,” the caption read.



Burgess and Bones won DWTS despite their low scores throughout the season. Before Monday night’s finale, they never scored more than 24 points. They finally earned their first perfect score after their last dance of the season, where they performed a freestyle to Panic! At The Disco’s “The Greatest Show” remix.

Meanwhile, the other celebrity finalists — Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch and Alexis Ren — all had better marks from the judges. Manheim and Lynch even pulled off two perfect scores each during the finale.

While fans at home were stunned by the result, Bones’ country music colleagues were happy for him. Even Carrie Underwood tweeted a congratulatory message.

“AAAHHHHH! Congratulations on winning [Dancing With The Stars]!!!! Your Country Music family is so happy for you,” the singer tweeted.

The win was a major accomplishment for Burgess, who has been a pro dancer on DWTS since season 16. After finishing as runner-up twice before, this was her first win.

Before the finale aired, Bones said the two will get matching Mirror Ball Trophy tattoos if they won.

“This Mirrorball is going to basically be my kid. I’m never going to let it get out of my sight,” he told Good Housekeeping. “I’m going to love it, I’m going to cherish it, I’m going to let other people hold it but only if they look safe.”

DWTS will return next year.

Photo credit: Instagram/Lindsay Arnold