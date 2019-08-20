‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Credits Body Transformation to ‘Brain Positivity’

Jenna Johnson shared a message of hope and body positivity with he followers this week. The Dancing with the Stars alum shared a before and after picture of herself in two different phases of weight loss, encouraging fans to enjoy the journey rather than focus on a specific goal. she chalked up her own success to “brain positivity.”

“Pictured are two girls. And I LOVE both of them,” the 25-year-old wrote. “The difference is, the girl on the left didn’t trust herself. Tried to cover herself up with a mask of makeup and that terrible flower crown… Was afraid to look up! And ultimately it reflected on her outward appearance.”

“The girl on the right decided to embrace herself. Accepted her insecurities. Loved her acne! Doesn’t wear makeup 90% of the time,” Johnson went on. “Opened up. Took charge of her life and her identity. Blocked out the bullies and the critics who don’t know her. Tries everyday to love herself and know her worth!!”

Johnson is best known as a professional dancer on ABC’s beloved reality show Dancing with the Stars, yet here she showed a different side of herself, empowering fans to find their own confidence through holistic self-love.

“Maybe some of you thought this was only a ‘body positivity’ post (which it is too) but more importantly it’s a BRAIN POSITIVITY post,” she remarked.

“It’s crazy how much effort and care we put into our physical bodies to keep them healthy and working… but why don’t we put that same effort into our brain?! And our mental health?!”

Johnson ended with a message of gratitude for her own personal journey, and thanks to her past self as well. Her post was met with affectionate comments from both fans and fellow stars, who apparently felt Johnson’s message resonated with them.

“Stunner then stunner now!” wrote her husband and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy. “You are perfect to me.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot in April, to the delight of their reality TV fans. They had been engaged since June of 2018, their nuptials were one of the most anticipated events in reality TV fandom for almost a year.

“All I wanted to do was slow dance with my husband,” Johnson told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m sure many people expected a produced dance, but we wanted to keep it genuine and real.”

Dancing with the Stars returns for Season 28 in September on ABC.