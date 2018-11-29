‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Praises Leah Remini for Fight Against Scientology

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is praising Leah Remini for her continued fight against Scientology as the actress/advocate launched a new season of her A&E docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath, this week.

.@LeahRemini, u are a woman of strength, courage,& dignity who fights for what she believes in.I admire u for never giving up on ur beliefs regardless of how many obstacles may stand in ur //t.co/cfm8WR096v proud of u♥️ West Coast,get ready! #ScientologytheAftermath — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) November 28, 2018

On Tuesday, the professional dancer tweeted at Remini.

“[You] are a woman of strength, courage, & dignity who fights for what she believes in. I admire [you] for never giving up on [your] beliefs regardless of how many obstacles may stand in [your] way.So proud of u [heart emoji],” she wrote.

The outspoken former Scientologist revealed prior to the season premiere in a conversation with former Scientologist and father of current leader David Miscavige, Ron Miscavige, that this season has been especially tough when it comes to dealing with backlash from the religion and its current members.

“It has been worse this season than any other season for us and for our contributors,” she said. “They are kind of dialing up the attacks in that they’re going after people who are not used to this. They’re going after people who are just good men and women who are saying, ‘Listen, I wasn’t a Scientologist, but I was willing to speak out,’ or, ‘I want to know where my family member is after watching Going Clear and listening to what happened to everyone at the [Scientology international headquarters] Gold Base.”

“They’re getting stonewalled again and getting attacked by Scientology,” Remini continued. “This is happening every day.… Every day that we have filmed the show, there has been some kind of attack from either Scientology… or just regular parishioners that they’re activating to attack.”

The former Kevin Can Wait actress definitely isn’t afraid of ruffling feathers, telling The Daily Beast last week that Tom Cruise participated in Scientology activities openly.

“Scientologists are told that Tom Cruise is saving the world single-handedly, so he is considered a deity within Scientology. He is second to David Miscavige— the savior of the free world. Tom is even called ‘Mister Cruise’ by staff members,” she said.

She added that the church even makes sure to remove anti-Scientology literature from Cruise’s path. “They’ll go as far as, if he’s going to walk a certain place, they’ll make sure there are no magazines that are anti-Scientology, so he can’t see that,” she said.

