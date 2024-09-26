'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Will Not Face Charges Over Domestic Violence Arrest

Artem Chigvintsev is getting a break amid his contentious divorce from pro wrestler, Nikki Bella. TMZ reported that the Dancing With the Stars pro was arrested on August 29 for a domestic violence incident. The estrang. He was charged with injury to a spouse, cohabitant, or partner. Bella now occupies the home without Chigvintsev. Since Artem's arrest, Bella has filed for divorce, and a nasty child custody and spousal support battle has ensued. Bella reportedly placed a 9-1-1 call but canceled it, which still signaled police to their home. She rpeortedly had an injury to her wrist which triggered the arrest. In the meantime, Chigvintsev is happy about the latest ruling.

His attorney Dmitry Gorin of Eisner Gorin LLP tells TMZ: "Mr. Chigvintsev has maintained his innocence from the beginning. He is grateful that the district attorney accurately assessed what took place, and determined he should not be charged. He enjoys tremendous support from the community, and requests privacy for the pending divorce matter. He loves his son, wants the best possible for him, and looks forward to the next chapter in his life professionally and as a father."

Bella, a retired WWE star, filed to end their two-year union. She hired Evan Craig Itzkowitz to handle the matter.they actually met on the set of the ABC reality dance competition in 2017. At the time, Bella was still dating John Cena. once they split, she began dating Chigvintsev. They got engaged in January 2020 and wed in August in 2022 in a Parisian ceremony.

Nikki's sister Brie made a solo appearance on the Sept. 23 episode of their Nikki & Brie podcast, where she updated fans on her twin. "Nikki isn't here because, as you all know, she's going through something personal in her life," she began, "and she just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we're going to give that. But she sees all the support and love, and we're always grateful for all of your love and support, so thank you all for that."