‘DWTS: Juniors’ Names Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz as Hosts

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors has found its hosts.

The new all-kids version of the dancing competition series has tapped Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz to emcee, a day after announcing their all-star judges.

“When they finally called that it was happening, I was so excited because I had such an amazing time on Dancing With the Stars,” Muniz told Entertainment Tonight. “So, to be able to stay in the family and get to experience it from a different perspective and get to host the new show, like, I was thrilled. And I’m so glad to be doing it with Jordan because we have so much fun together. It’s going to be awesome!”

“It’s Dancing With the Stars as you know it,” Fisher added. “It’s people you are familiar with and that you love. It’s a stage that you’re familiar with, that you love, but it’s [all] brand new. It’s the same show — it’s the same feeling of sitting down and watching people compete in something that they’ve never done before.”

Both fan favorites of the flagship series, Fisher appeared on season 25 of DWTS, ultimately winning the mirrorball trophy with pro partner, Lindsay Arnold. Muniz competed on the same season and landed in third place with Witney Carson. Following the show, both Fisher and Muniz joined the DWTSLive! Light Up the Night winter tour.

“We did 71 shows on the tour,” Muniz explains. “Before every show, I was petrified, so I can’t imagine these little kids!”

As previously reported, DWTS: Juniors is just like its adult version: A young celebrity who has little to no dance experience will be paired with a professional dance partner, though this time around, the “pros” are much younger dancers from the industry.

Additionally, each pair competing for the mirrorball will be assigned to a mentor, who will guide them and help choreograph the routines fans will see on the show.

The outlet reports ABC will reveal the full list of the Juniors dance pros (as well as the professional mentors) on Wednesday, the young celebrities competition for the trophy will be announced sometime in August.

ABC also announced that DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy will judge the Juniors show, along with season 26 winner Adam Rippon and famed choreographer Mandy Moore.

While there has not yet been any official casting announcements for the upcoming spinoff series, both Toddlers and Tiaras alum Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, 12, and Sophia Pippen, the 9-year-old daughter of NBA player Scottie Pippen, were spotted rehearsing at the DWTS studios.

It has also been speculated that Rylee Arnold, Hailey Bills, Brightyn Brems, Artyon Celestine, JT Church, Kami Couch, Tristan Ianeiro, Lev Khmelev, Jake Monreal, Kamri Peterson, Sage Rosen, and Eliana Walmsley will be taking on the role of the tiny professional dancers that will help their teammates rise to the top and claim the trophy.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 on ABC.