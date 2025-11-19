‘DWTS’ Judges Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba Bicker: ‘You Are Out of Your Mind’

Dancing With the Stars judges Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba found themselves at odds once again during Prince Night.

The former pro wondered if Inaba was “out of [her] mind” for her critiques of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt’s cha cha with pro partner Mark Ballas to “1999.”

Judge Bruno Tonioli was first up to weigh in on the performance, praising Leavitt’s execution, precision, placement, and level of difficulty in the dance as “incredible.”

Inaba was next to share her thoughts, and the divisive judge revealed that while she thought it was “a wonderful dance,” she did have a few issues with the performance.

“I’m gonna say this is what stood out to me,” Inaba told Leavitt. “At times I felt that the technique, I could see you focusing on the technique, and normally that doesn’t happen when you perform. It almost kind of hindered it because you’re such an amazing performer.”

Inaba went on to say the technique should “disappear into a great dance,” telling the reality personality, “I could see you focusing on the technique, but it was still well delivered.”

Hough then shared his own thoughts on Inaba’s comments while making his own ruling, telling Inaba, “Carrie Ann, you are out of your mind!” as she laughed at his response.

“That was literal perfection,” Hough insisted. “By the way, cha cha in a semi-final is really risky, honestly.” He continued, “It got better and better and better, the precision, the technique, the performance. That was awesome.”

Ultimately, the judges’ differing opinions resulted in a near-perfect score for Leavitt and Ballas, with Hough and Tonioli scoring her a 10 and Inaba scoring her a 9 for a 29/30.

Leavitt and Ballas found themselves near the top of the leaderboard for both their cha cha and Viennese waltz to “Slow Love,” which also earned a 29/30, but ultimately the pair was sent packing in the elimination ceremony.

“I already feel like a winner,” the Hulu star gushed after being eliminated. “This show has absolutely meant the world to me. It’s changed my life. I’ll forever be so grateful for the friendships I’ve made, to have this experience, thank you so, so much.”

Later, to Entertainment Tonight, Leavitt said her experience on DWTS was “definitely worth it,” adding, “I would do it all again.”

“It happened over time, experiencing this, because I didn’t even think I was going to make it this far,” she continued. “Every single week, I would talk to Mark saying, ‘I don’t know, tonight might be the night, but I’m happy with what we’ve done so far.’ I’m so grateful to have made it so far. I don’t know what that is, maybe it’s the little kid in me that had all these dreams that felt unattainable but now they feel within reach.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.