‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Channels Morticia Addams for Halloween Night

Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba became Morticia Addams from The Addams Family for Halloween Night Monday.

Inaba shared a look at her costume on Twitter before the show kicked off.

“They’re creepy and they’re kooky,” Inaba wrote. “Can you guess who I am tonight? What spooktacular couple are you excited to see tonight?”

The look was praised by her fans on Twitter.

“The best Morticia Addams ever,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I love it!! And I can’t wait to see everyone!!”

“A gorgeous Morticia Addams! I used to love the Addams Family,” another fan wrote.

“UM Carrie Ann Inaba has Anjelica Huston SHAKING TONIGHT with that Morticia Addams beat!!!!!!” another fan wrote.

The other two judges also dressed up for the event. Bruno Tonioni wore a pirate costume, while Len Goodman wore a Dracula costume, although he forgot the vampire teeth.

Morticia Addams has been part of The Addams Family since the family debuted in comic strips and then transitioned to television in the 1960s. The franchise hit the big screen with 1991’s The Addams Family, which was followed by 1993’s Addams Family Values. Anjelica Huston played Morticia in both films.

This week’s episode of Dancing With The Stars kicked off with a perfect 30/30 score for Milo Manheim and Witney Carson’s dance to 2WEI’s “Toxic.” John Schneider and Emma Slater performed a paso doble to the Beetlejuice main titles, and only received a 19/30.

Inaba has been one of DWTS’ three judges since the show launched in 2005. She also co-hosted the 2019 Miss America competition in September.

“I’m honored to be hosting this year, especially in the day and age of women empowerment,” Inaba told TV Insider before the competition. “To be part of an organization that celebrates diversity and the strength of women in so many ways is incredible.”

Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays.

