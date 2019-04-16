‘DWTS’ Fans Have Thoughts About Jenna Johnson’s Wedding Dress

If it were up to Dancing With the Stars fans, Jenna Johnson‘s wedding dress would not be taking home the Mirror Ball trophy.

Johnson tied the knot to her fellow Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Saturday, April 13, but her elegant and modern wedding dress, featuring a sheer, high neck and sleeves, didn’t win over the audience online.

Johnson had at Kleinfeld Bridal, and fans got their first glimpse of it after the couple shared their first photo from the big day.

Mr. & Mrs. Chmerkovskiy 4.13.2019

“She is so beautiful but that dress made her look less beautiful!” one person wrote. “I’m disappointed.”

“Jenna Johnson’s wedding dress is hideous,” another added.

One person stated that the gown “looks like it’s a pattern cut and sewn together. Can we see the finished dress?”

“Thought the dress would be more elegant,” another stated their disappointed. “Sorry.”

Johnson had purchased the flowing white gown at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City back in January, and while some online may not have been fans of the dress, her pal Peta Murgatroyd beamed that she looked like “a goddess.”

“I think I could tell by her face and what she was saying that that was it and, like, when you know, you know,” Murgatroyd told Entertainment Tonight in March, adding that Johnson looked “like a beautiful princess, model, glamorous, goddess” in the gown.

According to Jonhson, who spoke to the outlet earlier this month, her experience shopping for a wedding dress was “magical” and a “dream.”

“I went in and I knew what I wanted. It was the first one and I was like ‘I know this is it.’ I tried on many, but I just knew,” she said. “I tried on a lot of dresses [before going to Kleinfeld’s] and I know what looks good on me and what doesn’t, so I’m pretty particular too.”

Johnson and Chmerkovisky, who began dating in 2015 and became engaged in June of 2018 while in Venice, just a month after Johnson won her first Mirror Ball trophy with Adam Rippon, tied the knot in front of Dancing With the Stars alums.

Those in attendance included former contestants Rippon, Laurie Hernandez, Ginger Zee, Nikki Bella and Normani, as well as pro dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Peta Murgatoryd, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, and Witney Carson.