‘DWTS’ Fans Skewer ‘KUWTK’ Regular Jonathan Cheban for Accusing Christie Brinkley of Faking Injury

While many Dancing With the Stars fans felt they were behind the controversy over Christie Brinkley and her injury, Jonathan Cheban made sure that wasn’t the case ahead of Disney night. The rumors supported by Wendy Williams during the premiere of the reality competition have now led to Cheban grabbing the torch and giving his own take.

He brought it up on the Foodgod:OMFG podcast according to InTouch Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Christie Brinkley got out of the car in front of us, she’s stunning. There was no cast,” Cheban said. “I think Wendy Williams was right. I mean, Christie’s beautiful like a flower, but it could have been fake. I don’t know. How do you break your arm and not have a cast the next day at all?”

Fans were not happy to see the rumors get dug up once again, especially with the reality competition celebrating Disney night.

Christie Brinkley always in tears after watching Sailor dance is literally such a beautiful mother daughter moment i love it💕🥰 #DWTS — realitytvqueen (@realitytvqueen4) October 15, 2019

“She showed her X Ray’s and was in a cast on The View my god grow up,” one fan wrote.

“Sorry, I broke my arm and did not need a cast the Ortho said it would heal better without one depending where the break is! Why rush to [judgment] before you know what you are talking about!” a second added.

“Wow, I didn’t know the Foodgod and Wendy Williams did hand surgery on the side,” another finished with a more direct slap at Williams and Cheban.

At the same time, there were quite a few fans on the conspiracy side of the equation. While they didn’t fully follow the “she’s a fake” story, they weren’t convinced the injury was as serious as portrayed.

“I figured it was a PR thingy for her, her daughter and DWTS,” one wrote.

The whole thing abt Christie Brinkley hurting her arm and getting her daughter to do it is so fake lmao — tori (@lmaotoriii) October 14, 2019

“She probably thought she was [too] old to dance that way she does look good standing there but her bones are not as young anymore so it easier to let her daughter do all the hard work!” another assumed.

But for most, they believe Brinkley and are crying foul on the latest allegations.

“Just saw her on [The Kelly Clarkson Show] no she didn’t she had the pictures to prove it and is still all bandaged up she said people thought it was a set up and that is very upsetting,” a fan wrote.

“Broke my finger had pins put in absolutely no cast just wrapped up until post op then splint.. Sometimes cast prohibits movement and sometimes that leads to arthritis n [tendon] tightening leading to restrictive movement especially when surgery was involved,” another fan explained. “Don’t we have better things to worry about n deal w then finding conspiracy theories w everything.”

Safe to say that fans are not willing to jump on the conspiracy train just yet.