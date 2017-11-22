Reality

‘DWTS’ Fans Can’t Contain Themselves Over That Finale

It was a close competition for the Dancing With the Stars Season 25 mirrorball trophy, so when it […]

By

It was a close competition for the Dancing With the Stars Season 25 mirrorball trophy, so when it was announced that Hamilton star Jordan Fisher and his partner Lindsay Arnold had won the honor, fans were pretty divided.

Fisher and Arnold competed against violinist Lindsey Stirling and partner Mark Ballas as well as Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and his partner Witney Carson in the finale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stirling and Ballas came in second, while Muniz and Carson came in third.

Fisher and Arnold both battled debilitating injuries within the last couple of weeks. Arnold injured her knee, while Fisher scratched his cornea.

Fans of the winning couple were beside themselves with emotions:

Others thought that Fisher had an unfair advantage, as he was a Broadway star prior to his stint on the show:

Fans of Stirling and Ballas felt their competitors had been robbed of the title:

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts