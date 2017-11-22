‘DWTS’ Fans Can’t Contain Themselves Over That Finale

It was a close competition for the Dancing With the Stars Season 25 mirrorball trophy, so when it was announced that Hamilton star Jordan Fisher and his partner Lindsay Arnold had won the honor, fans were pretty divided.

Fisher and Arnold competed against violinist Lindsey Stirling and partner Mark Ballas as well as Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and his partner Witney Carson in the finale.

Stirling and Ballas came in second, while Muniz and Carson came in third.

Fisher and Arnold both battled debilitating injuries within the last couple of weeks. Arnold injured her knee, while Fisher scratched his cornea.

Fans of the winning couple were beside themselves with emotions:

@Jordan_Fisher @lindsayarnold congrats!!! omg I voted for you guys every week you deserved this SO much I love u — dana (@anchormanhoran) November 22, 2017

It’s not just that @Jordan_Fisher won, but also @lindsayarnold got her first mirror ball! 💕 #DWTS — Laura Wittmann (@Low_rahh8) November 22, 2017

Others thought that Fisher had an unfair advantage, as he was a Broadway star prior to his stint on the show:

This show should be ashamed. He is a freaking broadway star… should NOT be in the competition . — Nicole Siegel (@lalalacoley) November 22, 2017

I’m glad we’re letting trained stars into the show now. — HylianHero98 (@RiversDeven) November 22, 2017

Gee, big surprise a professional Broadway singer, actor won. Didn’t see that coming. How unfair to all those other contestants who had to actually work hard every day to learn. — Pa Ruggerio (@piper3232) November 22, 2017

Fans of Stirling and Ballas felt their competitors had been robbed of the title:

@LindseyStirling the show is rigged. no one diserved that trophy more than you. matter of fact no musician in the industry deserves more than you do — Tony (@Toyota_Tech701) November 22, 2017

i’m not totally a lindsey stirling fan but she should have won based on that violin madness she pulled last night. — Karley Nugent ✌🏻 (@this_is_karley) November 22, 2017