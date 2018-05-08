Reality

‘DWTS’ Fans Can’t Stand the New Season’s Format

Dancing With the Stars fans were thrilled for the return of their favorite reality dancing competition, but many aren’t happy with the way it returned.

The ABC reality series returned last week for an abbreviated, 4-week season featuring only professional athletes as the stars in question.

Due to its short run, two couples have been eliminated every episode, and some fans are complaining people don’t have enough time to watch the contestants grow as dancers before they’re sent packing or awarded the Mirrorball trophy.

The professional athletes still competing this season are Mirai Nagasu, Chris Mazdzer, Josh Norman, Jennie Finch, Tonya Harding, and Adam Rippon.

Fans have also complained that the judges this season appear to be scoring many of the athletes higher than they think they would have been scored in a regular season.

A regular-length season of Dancing With the Stars will return in Fall 2018.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

