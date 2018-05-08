‘DWTS’ Fans Can’t Stand the New Season’s Format

Dancing With the Stars fans were thrilled for the return of their favorite reality dancing competition, but many aren’t happy with the way it returned.

The ABC reality series returned last week for an abbreviated, 4-week season featuring only professional athletes as the stars in question.

Due to its short run, two couples have been eliminated every episode, and some fans are complaining people don’t have enough time to watch the contestants grow as dancers before they’re sent packing or awarded the Mirrorball trophy.

The professional athletes still competing this season are Mirai Nagasu, Chris Mazdzer, Josh Norman, Jennie Finch, Tonya Harding, and Adam Rippon.

Fans have also complained that the judges this season appear to be scoring many of the athletes higher than they think they would have been scored in a regular season.

I hate the quickness and set up of this season. Part of the reason I love this show is the journey of the contestants which is gone this year. #DWTS — Mia (@Dancermia13) May 8, 2018

I’m so sad that this season is only 4 weeks 😭🙄 #DWTS — Hannah Dickson (@hannahdeeee19) May 8, 2018

This 4 week, same night vote off season of #DWTS is the dumbest. I need a regular season with one night to vote. pic.twitter.com/sYjAqlUX2v — Rebecca Jo (@RebeccaJoKnits) May 8, 2018

omfg i forgot there was a live vote thing too… BRB this season’s a mess 🤦🏻‍♀️ #dwts — sandra☽ (@WitneyCarsonFan) May 8, 2018

Wait there is a double elimination again tonight ? 😳 #Dwts — All things Dwts (@BestOfDwts) May 8, 2018

No offense to any of the athletes BUT… if #DWTS was only going to 4 weeks long (4 episodes), why bother with this season? Why such a short season? Will the winner have an * by their name? I mean come on!!! 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Marie C (@mi_casas81) May 8, 2018

4 weeks with this cast is not enough @DancingABC we need more time #DWTS pic.twitter.com/VkXSNfOJlF — AmyDiane (@FamousA398) May 8, 2018

A regular-length season of Dancing With the Stars will return in Fall 2018.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

