‘DWTS’: Erin Andrews’ Reaction to Hannah Brown Winning Was Caught on Camera, and She Didn’t Seem Happy

Season 28 of Dancing With The Stars saw its live finale wrap up on Monday night where many viewers celebrated the winner and sent congratulations towards the final four as a whole. Erin Andrews, though, didn’t appear too thrilled at the results.

With Hannah Brown coming out on top ahead of Kel Mitchell, who took second place, and Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina, the former star of The Bachelorette capped off what was an eventful season on the hit ABC dancing competition. When co-host Tom Bergeron made the announcement, keen-eyed viewers noticed a less than lackluster glare from Andrews.

It was VERY obvious that Erin Andrews was NOT happy with the final results of Dancing with the Stars … 🤔 #Hmm #DWTSFinale pic.twitter.com/4bDX5KEdVj — Miriam Humphrey (@miriam8ch) November 26, 2019

“Erin Andrews glaring off into space when Hannah was announced as the winner is all of us who disagree with this BS,” one user tweeted.

Another user added that she went towards Mitchell first after the announcement before Brown.

“Did anyone else notice @ErinAndrews not clapping when the announcement was made, and then going over the Kel when she was handed the mic…”

So glad @hannahbrown won #DWTS ! However, let’s talk about @ErinAndrews shade when announcing the winner 🤣 girl you can’t do that, may need to look into getting a new job, you “bitter little peanut” 😂🤣😂 — kimberly (@kdkimberly3) November 26, 2019

Many called the whole ordeal “unprofessional” afterwards. It still remains unclear if Andrews’ reaction had anything to do with Brown winning or having to do with another contestant not winning.

While her reaction — or lack therof — has drawn plenty of reaction, it was also her wardrobe that garnered plenty of feedback early on in the evening.

@ErinAndrews you were really unprofessional tonight no matter the reason, having good sportsmanship is always the way to be. You of all people know better! #sorrytojudgeyou but #ShameOnYou — Kristi 🇺🇸 (@kristiannchris) November 26, 2019

Viewers were offering nothing but high praise for the floral print dress the FOX NFL sideline reporter was sporting.

Andrews has been a co-host on Dancing With the Stars since Season 18. With Season 28 in the books, she now has been a part of the series for 11 years. Before that, Andrews actually competed in the competition back in Season 10 with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The two placed third with Nichole Scherzinger taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.