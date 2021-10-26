‘DWTS’ Elimination Leaves ‘Real Housewives’ Fans Devastated

Dancing With the Stars said goodbye to yet another celebrity on Monday night’s episode. After Olympian Suni Lee and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore found themselves in the bottom two, the judges unanimously voted to keep Lee around for another week. Following the episode, viewers shared their thoughts on the elimination, and it’s safe to say that Real Housewives fans aren’t happy.

DWTS‘ latest episode featured the contestants showcasing their scariest moves on the dance floor for Horror Night. The night ended in frightful fashion for Moore though upon her elimination. All of the judges praised her prowess on the dance floor, but still chose to eliminate her. She became the sixth person to be eliminated this season behind Melanie C, Matt James, Brian Austin Green, Christine Chiu, and Martin Kove.

Fans immediately took to social media to share their opinions on Moore’s elimination. Based on their tweets, they’re not exactly thrilled that the RHOA star got the boot.

“Justice For Kenya”

https://twitter.com/hauber_katlynn/status/1452817147181211655

“Kenya was robbed!” one fan wrote. “She definitely should have stayed! Not sure who I am going for now?”

Calling Them Out

All this hard work voting for @KenyaMoore and the judges give her low scores with made up excuses. People trip, wobble, slip, and judges go on and on about what they need to work on but they get higher scores than Kenya. Kenya gives stellar performances. It's not fair! #DWTS — Queen Kenya's Throne (@TwirlKingdom) October 26, 2021

This fan definitely has some choice words for the judges. They even said that Moore’s elimination wasn’t “fair.”

Not Happy

i’m really glad suni is safe even though i don’t want to see kenya go #dwts — brie 🙂 (@dwtsfanatic1) October 26, 2021

It was truly a lose-lose situation for some fans seeing Lee and Moore in the bottom two. Still, they were sad to see the Bravo star go.

Tears Are Flowing

https://twitter.com/resilienceisme/status/1452817937228836864

The tears are already flowing for some Moore fans. Clearly, they’re not happy that she got the boot.

Questionable

https://twitter.com/willowhalliwell/status/1452817302240509955

Moore’s elimination isn’t sitting right with some fans. They believe that she deserved to stick around for a bit longer.

Robbed

are you kidding kenya did way better than cody !!! #dwts — Kristen (@kristensiebertt) October 26, 2021

“#DWTS IS RIGGED! I don’t care what anyone says,” another fan wrote. “Kenya had the MOST improvement! And she never had any formal dance training she’s a winner to me !”

Still a Winner

She’s a winner to me ❤️ #DWTS pic.twitter.com/3hHqRCRnA1 — twirl on them haters (@rhoasuperfan) October 26, 2021

Moore might not have walked away with the win, but she still garnered a ton of support from her fans nonetheless. She’s a winner in their eyes.