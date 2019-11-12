‘DWTS’ Costars Speak out About Lamar Odom’s Engagement News

Lamar Odom may be a few weeks removed from Dancing With the Stars, but his castmates were still thrilled to hear about his engagement to girlfriend Sabrina Parr. Odom, who was eliminated second during Week 4 of the competition, announced via social media that he and Parr, who have been dating for three months, have plans to tie the knot.

And although Odom hasn’t been on the DWTS set in a while, his former competitors still had plenty of congratulatory words for him after Monday’s live episode.

“I love his now fiancée. She’s really sweet. So, yeah, congrats, Lamar!” Hannah Brown told In Touch Weekly and other media. Brown’s pro partner, Alan Bersten, said, “Congratulations, Lamar!”

Ally Brooke, who earned a perfect 80/80 for her dances with pro partner Sasha Farber, said “Oh my God, congratulations, Lamar! That’s so awesome for him! He was really sweet. I know he wasn’t here for a long time, but he is so sweet, and he deserves love. Congratulations to him. I think we get to see him in a few weeks, so we can say congratulations to him!”

All That star Kel Mitchell, who also made it into the semi-finals with partner Witney Carson, said that he was “super excited for [Odom]. They’re such a nice couple, yeah. I gotta hit him up. I need an invite to the wedding, I gotta go. Carson echoed, “We’re really happy for him.”

James Van Der Beek offered a “Congratulations” while his partner, Emma Slater, gushed about Parr. “I love her! Congratulations! What a love bug.”

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who was eliminated from competition that same night, said, “That’s great. That’s fantastic. I wish him the best. It was great to get to know him. I look forward to seeing him again at the finale.”

Odom made it clear he was over the moon about the big step forward in his relationship. He shared a photo of the two of them with Parr showing off her enormous ring, introducing her as his “new fiancé!!”

“Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!,” Odom wrote.

But one person who wasn’t so happy to hear the news via social media was Odom’s 17-year-old son, Lamar Morales Odom, who took to the comments to vent.

“Not a txt or a phone call to see how people who’ve know this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react,” Lamar Jr. wrote in the since-deleted comment. “knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but already she got your a— ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as the son of an odom.

Although Lamar Jr. doesn’t share photos with his dad very often on social media, he and sister Destiny, 21, did attend a Dancing With the Stars taping before Odom was voted out during Season 28 this fall.