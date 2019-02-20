‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reunites With ‘Fuller House’ Partner Juan Pablo Di Pace

Weeks after Dancing With the Stars crowned country radio DJ Bobby Bones as its controversial winner, pro dancer Cheryl Burke and partner Juan Pablo Di Pace reunited for the first time.

Both shared a selfie of the outing to their respective social media channels.

“Loved hanging out with my @cherylburke and catch up on life since we last saw each other in the finale. What a gem!” Di Pace captioned his post.

“Reunited and it feels so good!” Burke wrote.

The partners were eliminated during the semifinals in week 8 along with pro Jenna Johnson and Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile. Di Pace and Burke’s elimination, after having scored a perfect 60/60 on the night over the course of two dances, shocked many longtime fans, as they were the best scored couple on the show.

Their elimination left Bones and partner Sharna Burgess in the competition, along with model Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, actress Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, and actor Milo Manheim and Witney Carson in the running for the finale. Bones, the undisputed underdog of the season, went on to win, causing outrage with some fans and delight for others.

Di Pace and Burke expressed disappointment at not making it to the finals, although they did not point any fingers at who they thought didn’t deserve to go.

“I mean, you know, we wanted to go to the finals. At least the finals. I think we did [deserve to go to the finals],” the Fuller House actor told Entertainment Tonight following their elimination.

“I think that we worked so bloody hard to get here, and also put on a show every Monday to wow, maybe that’s not what people want to see,” Di Pace said. “Or maybe they got comfortable?”

Burke also added that fans could have been giving their votes to someone who started off as a worse dancer than Di Pace and progressed, rather than his dominant season.

“It depends what happens,” she said. “People may want to see somebody with two left feet all of a sudden become a dancer. I don’t know, it’s different for everybody.”

Even head judge Len Goodman was shocked by their elimination. At the time, Goodman told the boo-ing audience, “Listen, I know the American people would like fair play, but mostly we like justice. And there’s no justice here.”

Shortly after the DWTS finale, Di Pace released a new song called “Just A Feeling” and dedicated it to fans who voted for him throughout the competition.

“This is my THANK YOU to you,” he wrote on Twitter. “You who have supported us from day one! After last week I went into a cave and wrote this song called ‘Just a Feeling’ dedicated to all of you who poured their love in buckets. It’s been an unreal experience. @cherylburke I adore you.”

Burke dedicated an Instagram post to Di Pace after they were eliminated.

“From the first time we met, to our last dance together, this journey has been nothing short of incredible. Dancing with you, [Di Pace], was like dancing my first season all over again — every week I left feeling more inspired than the last,” she shared. “Thank you for sharing my passion for true ballroom dance, for trusting me to choreograph difficult, technical routines, and for having the work ethic to perfect them week after week.”

“It was invigorating to be able to dance at that level and I am so proud of all we accomplished,” she said. “While I’m heartbroken that this season has come to an end for us, I am eternally grateful for the experience that we shared in the ballroom and that we got to share with all of you watching.”