‘DWTS’ Champion and Bachelor Nation Star Kaitlyn Bristowe’s NSFW Comment About Jason Tartick Is Making Fans Blush

Kaitlyn Bristowe definitely knows how to get her fans talking. On Instagram, the Dancing With the Stars champion penned a NSFW message for her fiancé Jason Tartick. Based on the responses to her post, it’s safe to say that DWTS personalities and Bachelor Nation favorites alike loved her cheeky message.

The former Bachelorette lead posted a couple of photos of her and Tartick together. Bristowe and Tartick, another Bachelorette alum, shared a sweet embrace in one of the photos while the other showcased them showing off some fun poses. While the snaps weren’t scandalous in nature, her caption surely was. Bristowe began by writing that she loves Tartick’s “personality,” and added, “But that d—is a nice bonus.”

Bristowe’s fans and friends soon flocked to the comments section of the post to share just how much of a kick they got out of the caption. Read on to see what some of those very individuals are saying.

Tartick’s Comment

Tartick himself responded to his partner’s message. Although, he kept things simple, as he commented with a single blushing emoji.

A Winner

One fan commented that the year has only just begun, but Bristowe’s caption takes the cake for the best of 2022. They wrote, “Best caption of 2022 (I know it’s early in the year but this might be hard to top).”

A Word From Bachelor Nation

So many Bachelor Nation personalities commented on Bristowe’s post. Ben Higgins, who, coincidentally, appeared on Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, wrote, “This is strong!”

Caught Their Attention

Another Bachelor fan-favorite, Wells Adams, commented, “Yowza!” on the post. While The Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey joked, “Thought for sure we’d get a grey sweatpants pic in the swipe but alas…”

The Pros Have Thoughts

DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko couldn’t help but joke around in the comments section. He wrote that after sharing such a caption, “now we need” proof.

Woah

“I literally spit my water out,” one fan wrote about Bristowe’s cheeky caption. “Wasn’t expecting that.”

Love It

Clearly, fans loved that Bristowe had some fun with her latest Instagram caption. As one fan noted, “caption game always on POINT!”