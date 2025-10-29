‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Reality Star Amid Partnership Controversy 

Dancing With the Stars brought the frights and tricks for Halloween Night, and it ended with another elimination.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik were sent home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The duo’s elimination comes just days after former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy slammed Ravnik’s choreography on wife and fellow former pro Peta Murgatroyd’s podcast, The Penthouse with Peta. While the two agreed that Ravnik, who danced for Taylor Swift on her The Eras Tour and went viral, was a talented dancer, Chmerkovskiy said he had “no business” being on the show.

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Jennifer Affleck and Jan Ravnik. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

After Wicked Night ended with Pentatonix member Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold being sent home, nine couples returned to the ballroom, including: Affleck and Ravnik, social media personality Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, reality star and content creator Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater, film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa.

Hendrix and Bersten had to be judged from their last full rehearsal, as Hendrix suffered an injury during rehearsal this morning and had to go to the hospital, but the two still received much praise. Also included was the dance monster-thon, which is basically a ballroom competition. The longer the couple stays in, the more points they earn, with Leavitt and Ballas staying in the longest and earning five extra points.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) JENNIFER AFFLECK, JAN RAVNIK

Meanwhile, at the top of the leaderboard following both rounds were Earle and Chmerkovskiy, and at the bottom were Richter and Slater. After results were read, Hendrix and Bersten, Leavitt and Ballas, and Affleck and Ravnik were at the bottom, with Affleck and Ravnik being sent home with a score of 34 after doing a Contemporary to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and getting two extra points for the monster-thon.

There are just eight couples left, next week, they will be participating in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night with special guest judge Flavor Flav. New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.