‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Fan-Favorite TV Icon

Dancing With the Stars brought the rock and roll on Tuesday, as well as yet another elimination, and it involved a fan-favorite TV icon.

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home at the end of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last week, Halloween Night saw some surprises that included The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and newbie pro Jan Ravnik getting eliminated. This left just eight couples remaining for Season 34: Fishel and Pashkov, social media personality Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater, film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix (who returned to the ballroom after suffering an injury last week) and Alan Bersten, and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa.

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Pasha Pashkov and Danielle Fishel. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Flavor Flav was the guest judge as couples danced to rock and roll favorites. Along with the normal performances, the couples were split into two teams of four couples for the fan-favorite team dance competition, with hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough participating as well. On Team Kool were Hough, team captain Richter and Slater, Irwin and Carson, Earle and Chmerkovskiy, and Hendrix and Bersten and they got 38 points added to their scores. On Team Chicago were Ribeiro, team captain Fishel and Pashkov, Leavitt and Ballas, Chiles and Sosa, and Efron and Karagach and they got 40 points added.

Another thing that was new this week was that the couple at the top of the leaderboard before the team dances would earn immunity from the team relay next week and get an additional two points added on to their scores, if they survive this week. While Leavitt and Ballas were tied at the top of the leaderboard with Earle and Chmerkovskiy, the former got it since they had the highest combined judges’ scores from throughout the season.

(Disney/Christopher Willard) DANIELLE FISHEL, PASHA PASHKOV

By the end of the night, the top of the leaderboard with the judges’ scores and help from the team dance competition were Leavitt and Ballas with 79 points. At the bottom were Richter and Slater with 68. The bottom three was Richter and Slater, Leavitt and Ballas, and Fishel and Pashkov ended up going home with a total score of 74 after performing a Contemporary to Aerosmith’s “Dream On.”

Next week, Dancing With the Stars will be celebrating its 20th birthday and there will be some surprises in store that include a special guest judge making an emotional return to the ballroom. But that will be announced tomorrow on Good Morning America. New episodes of DWTS air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.