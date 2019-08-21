‘DWTS’: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Is Rumored for Season 28 Cast, and Mike Johnson Has Thoughts

Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson has some things to say about Hannah Brown possibly dancing for the Mirrorball trophy this fall. After her season of the ABC dating series ended in heartbreak following the end of her engagement with Jed Wyatt, Hannah will reportedly stay on ABC as part of the cast of the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

While the official cast announcement will happen Wednesday morning on Good Morning America, Johnson is already singing her praises following rumors she might be in the cast.

“She has so much energy,” Mike Johnson, who placed sixth during Brown’s season, told PeopleTV‘s Reality Check on Tuesday.

“She’s goofy and she’s clumsy, and she loves herself and she loves life,” the Bachelor in Paradise personality added. “And she’s super competitive. That woman is ridiculously competitive. I think that she’ll be a wonderful addition to Dancing with the Stars, if she’s on.”

Johnson, who works as a portfolio manager in San Antonio, Texas, remains a frontrunner for the next Bachelor as he appears in the current season of the summer-themed spinoff series. Should he be chosen for the spot, Johnson would make history as the first African-American to headline The Bachelor.

Dancing With the Stars first teased Brown’s possible casting when they revealed a clue about the reality star on Instagram.

“We’d LOVE to tell you who this is… But we’re going to make you wait a few more days. Any guesses? #DWTS,” the show wrote alongside the photo of a woman from the neck down. The woman’s birth marks on her hand led many in Bachelor Nation to believe it was Brown who would be announced on the show.

Brown appeared to tease her upcoming appearance on her Instagram as well, sharing a photo of herself seemingly dancing on the beach with the caption, “This is the energy I’m channeling this week: stay weird. choose joy. shine girl shine.”

ABC renewed Dancing With the Stars for its 28th season back in May, with it being confirmed earlier this month that Season 28 will see some formatting changes that will shift “the focus of the show to really focus on it being a celebration of dance, and also focusing on the celebrities.”

Dancing With the Stars is set to return for its new season Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The full cast will be announced Wednesday on Good Morning America, which kicks off at 7 a.m. ET.