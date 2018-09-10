‘DWTS’ Reportedly Adds Tinashe, ‘Harry Potter’ Star to New Season

Dancing With the Stars is reportedly adding two more celebrities to this exciting upcoming season — Tinashe and Evanna Lynch.

The official cast announcement is planned for Sept. 12 on Good Morning America, but sources confirmed to Us Weekly Monday that the singer-songwriter and Harry Potter star will be appearing on season 27 of the ABC dance competition.

Tinashe, whose song “2 On” landed her at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014, has been the headlines recently after accusing beau NBA player Ben Simmons of cheating on her with Kendall Jenner.

Lynch is best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise, but the Irish actress has appeared in a number of other works, such as the 2015 film My Name Is Emily and the Sky1 TV series Sinbad. She is also a known for her work in the theater world, and is a noted vegan activist.

Other reported competitors on this season, which premieres Monday, Sept. 24 on ABC, are Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton, radio personality Bobby Bones, model Alexis Ren, Dukes of Hazzard alum John Schneider, NFL alum DeMarcus Ware and Paralympic athlete Danelle Umstead.

The only confirmed dance couple at this point is Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy, which was announced last week.

“He is awesome. He is the most amazing partner. More patience than anybody I know. And I’m so lucky,” McKeon said on Good Morning America last week of her partner.

Along with Chmerkovskiy, his fiancée and fellow pro Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvinstev, Keo Motsepe and Alan Bersten will also be paired with celebs in this upcoming season. Newcomer Brandon Armstrong, who has previously appeared on the show in its general troupe, will take the spotlight as a pro for the first time.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are returning as the competition’s judges.

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tinashe