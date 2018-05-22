Reality

‘DWTS’ Fans React to [Spoiler] Winning

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson are already celebrating their Dancing With the Stars win, and fans […]

By

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson are already celebrating their Dancing With the Stars win, and fans are still reeling from the victory.

The athlete-dancer pair have dominated their competition all season, and continued to in the finale episode Monday before being crowned the winners of the abbreviated all-athlete season of the ABC reality competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the finale, Olympic figure skaters Tonya Harding and Rippon, along with Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, all competed alongside their professional dance partners, Sasha Farber, Johnson and Sharna Burgess during two dances.

One dance was a tribute to their time on the show and the second was in a freestyle form.

For the inspiration dance, Harding and Farber danced the Viennese Waltz to “The Time of My Life” by David Cooke, Norman and Burgess danced the Fotxtrot to “Conqueror” by Estelle and Jussie Smollett, and Rippon and Johnson performed a jazz dance to “Anything You Can Do” by the Broadway cast of Annie Get Your Gun.

In the freeform round, Harding and Farber performed to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, Norman and Burgess danced to “Walk on Water” by Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Rippon and Johnson performed to “Scooby Doo Pa Pa” by DJ Kass.

Once the winner was announced, fans with mixed emotions took to Twitter, some to praise the couple for their dancing dominance and others to advocate for the couple they thought should have won.

Photo credit: ABC

Tagged:

Related Posts