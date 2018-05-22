‘DWTS’ Fans React to [Spoiler] Winning

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson are already celebrating their Dancing With the Stars win, and fans are still reeling from the victory.

The athlete-dancer pair have dominated their competition all season, and continued to in the finale episode Monday before being crowned the winners of the abbreviated all-athlete season of the ABC reality competition.

During the finale, Olympic figure skaters Tonya Harding and Rippon, along with Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, all competed alongside their professional dance partners, Sasha Farber, Johnson and Sharna Burgess during two dances.

One dance was a tribute to their time on the show and the second was in a freestyle form.

For the inspiration dance, Harding and Farber danced the Viennese Waltz to “The Time of My Life” by David Cooke, Norman and Burgess danced the Fotxtrot to “Conqueror” by Estelle and Jussie Smollett, and Rippon and Johnson performed a jazz dance to “Anything You Can Do” by the Broadway cast of Annie Get Your Gun.

In the freeform round, Harding and Farber performed to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, Norman and Burgess danced to “Walk on Water” by Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Rippon and Johnson performed to “Scooby Doo Pa Pa” by DJ Kass.

Once the winner was announced, fans with mixed emotions took to Twitter, some to praise the couple for their dancing dominance and others to advocate for the couple they thought should have won.

What Adam represents makes this one of the best wins ever even for a trash season! Congrats @Adaripp and @Dance10Jenna #DWTS — #AJARMY 👑🖤 (@BeanBallas) May 22, 2018

Well, Sharna will get her long awaited win one day ❤️🤞🏻 #dwts — DWTS Stans 💃🏼 (@DWTS_stans) May 22, 2018

Congratulations to #TeamJustFriends @Dance10Jenna and @Adaripp I wish we had more time to enjoy you dancing together! So sad to see this partnership end #DWTS — Miss D (@thkmadame) May 22, 2018

@Adaripp and @Dance10Jenna won! #DWTS Good thing too. I was about to throw things at the screen for the freestyle scoring… Congrats to them! — Ash (@ashfilledwords) May 22, 2018

What does @SharnaBurgess need to do on this show to win? Dance naked? Dance upside down on the ceiling? Nobody deserves a win more than she does and I will be bitter and angry FOREVER until she wins. She comes so close, it’s just so disappointing to see it never work out. #DWTS — ✧☽ Megan Christina (@scorsoneleigh) May 22, 2018

#DWTS I wanted Sharna and Josh. — Laurie (@sassy1957) May 22, 2018

