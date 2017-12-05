Duggars Release a Statement About the Future of ‘Counting On’

Nearly two months after the season finale of Counting On, fans of the TLC show are left wondering if that will be the last of the Duggars they’ll see on their TV.

The show has yet to be renewed by the network, and has generated a fair amount of controversy this year with the firing of Derick Dillard and Josh Duggar’s ongoing legal battle over the sexual abuse of his sisters.

Sunday, on the Official Duggar Family Blog, the family revealed that they don’t know much more than fans at this point.

“Counting On has been off the air for six weeks now, and we know you all are eager to hear whether the Duggars will be returning for a new season,” they wrote. “We have been in contact with TLC, but at this time, there are no announcements to share. As soon as there is news to give, we will post it here.”

Fans have been speculating that a mixture of low ratings and controversial cast members may lead to the end of the show.

According to TV By The Numbers, Counting On‘s Oct. 9 episode drew a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 age range when it aired, although it doubled to a 0.6 with subsequent DVR viewings over the next week. It drew 1,181,000 viewers when it aired.

Counting On was originally TLC’s solution to catering to the public’s Duggar demand while also cancelling 19 Kids and Counting amid Josh’s molestation scandal.

But the new show’s cast has also drawn scrutiny. Jill (Duggar) Dillard‘s husband, Derick Dillard, was fired from TLC in November after he made transphobic comments about I Am Jazz star, Jazz Jennings, on Twitter.