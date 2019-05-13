Duggar Fans React to Josiah Duggar’s Emotional Mother’s Day Message to Wife Lauren After Miscarriage

Josiah Duggar is receiving praise from fans following his heartfelt message for wife Lauren on her first Mother’s Day since experiencing a devastating miscarriage.

In his message shared with his more than 550,000 followers on Sunday, Duggar had described how he has witnessed his wife “love, protect, and how much you have given without getting anything in return” and how he wished “our sweet baby could’ve seen just how wonderful a mother you are.”

He concluded his message by stating that “not all mothers arms get to hold their little one, or get to hear their baby’s laughs and cries. You may have missed out on these things since our baby was called home to be with Jesus, but you ARE a mother. I love you Lauren!”

The sweet sentiment left many fans in awe and eager to praise the message that a miscarriage doesn’t make Lauren any less of a mother.

“Thank you for acknowledging her motherhood,” one person wrote. “Oftentimes people don’t consider women who have lost babies to miscarriage as mothers, but we absolutely are. We hold our babies in our hearts when we ache to hold them in our arms. Happy Mother’s Day, Lauren.”

“Yes, she is. I wish more people realized that loss mamas are still mamas,” another added.

“Thank you for acknowledging her both publicly and privately. She’s a mama to an actual angel – how beautiful is that?” wrote one fan.

“Such a beautiful message,” added a fourth. “Your first Mother’s Day after a miscarriage is so hard and emotional. I’m praying for your family today. Three years ago I was in your place empty arms but still a mother longing to hold the baby we lost.

“Someone that has no children and absolutely no potential to have a child, this is quite possibly the most beautiful thing I have ever read,” another person commented. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom but the Lord had other plans for me, though I will not pretend to understand them. Happy Mother’s Day, Lauren. Praying for you today.”

The couple, who had tied the knot in June of 2018, had revealed in February that they had suffered a miscarriage in October, just weeks after having announced that they were expecting.

“I wasn’t feeling well — I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking I had something with gluten in it,” Lauren said on the series. “It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

In the months since, the couple have continued to open up about their loss.