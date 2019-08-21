Duggar Fans Are Loving Lauren’s Dress in New Baby Bump Photo

Counting On fans are praising Lauren Duggar’s maternity style. On Sunday, the pregnant TLC reality star took to Instagram to share a new baby bump photo as she posed with husband Josiah Duggar on a “Happy Sunday,” and fans couldn’t help but hone in on her form-fitting floral dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josiah and Lauren Duggar (@siandlaurenduggar) on Aug 18, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

While the sweet snap had plenty fawning over the couple, with Anna Duggar, who is currently expecting her sixth child with husband Josh Duggar, writing “Y’all are adorable,” it had many more buzzing about Duggar’s outfit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You need a blog about where you get your clothes with links lol,” one fan suggested. “Always so cute.”

“What a beautiful dress Lauren,” added another alongside a single heart eyes emoji.

“This has probably been asked…but where did you get your dress?! Its beautiful!” wrote a third.

“Where did you get your dress! I’m in love!!!” yet another chimed in.

“Your dress is absolutely fabulous just like you,” commented a fifth.

The dress garnered so much talk that Duggar even provided an update, writing in the comments section of her post, “for those asking where I got my dress, I posted the link in my stories!

According to her Instagram Story, the dress, a “MAXIUSS Women’s Casual Side Ruched Short Sleeve Knee Length Baby Shower Maternity Midi Bodycorn Pregnancy Dress,” was purchased on Amazon. In various designs and sizes, the price ranges from just $16.99 to $28.99, making it an affordable option for all expecting women.

Since announcing her pregnancy back in May, Duggar’s maternity fashion has caught plenty of attention. Her style was praised after she took to Instagram earlier this month with a new baby bump photo, which showed her posing in a long blue dress with a white t-shirt underneath. She earlier drew attention with the yellow floral dress she wore in a Father’s Day photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josiah and Lauren Duggar (@siandlaurenduggar) on Jun 16, 2019 at 6:39pm PDT

The Counting On star and her husband are currently expecting their second child together, a rainbow baby. They had announced their pregnancy just months after revealing that they had suffered the miscarriage of their first child, Asa, in October of 2018.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” their pregnancy announcement read. “God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

The baby girl on the way is due this fall.