Duggar Family Son Jackson Turns 16, See the Rare Photos From the Celebration

Duggar Family son Jackson turned 16 years old over the weekend, and fans of the reality TV family can now see rare photos from the celebration. In a post on the Duggar Family Instagram page, a smiling Jackson can bee seen holding a chocolate cake with his parents. Another photo shows the teen on a bike ride with some of his family and friends.

In a caption on the post, the family shared a loving message to Jackson, writing, "It’s hard to believe you are 16 years old today!" the message adds that Jackson is very "excited" about getting his "drivers license this year!"The message adds, "You are becoming a very (tall!) mature young man and we are thrilled to celebrate these milestones with you!" The family goes on to call Jackson "one of the best story/joke tellers" they have "ever heard," and he always keeps them "laughing." They also note how he whistles and sings as he goes about his day. Jackson;s family is "also so touched by the way" he devotes "time every day to read" his "Bible so faithfully!" Finally, Jackson's parents wrote, "It is a joy to be your parents and see your desire to follow the Lord! Happy birthday!! Glad y’all had fun on your bike ride!"

Many of the family's followers have since shared birthday messages for Jackson as well. "Wow Happy Birthday Jackson!!! I have been watching since you were just a little guy," one fan wrote. "Now you are all grown up! Hope you have an amazing Day!"

"Wow I must've been following you guys for a long time. I remember when Jackson was like 5 years old," another user said, then adding "Happy birthday!!" A final follower added, "It does not seem like 16 years since we first started watching your family! Happy 16th Birthday Jackson!"

Jackson isn't the only Duggar family member with a May birthday, as Ben Seewald — who is married to Jessa Duggar — also recently celebrated his. In a post on Instagram from May 19, the family shared photo of the Duggar-Seewald family, and wrote, "Happy birthday, Ben!! You are one of the most spiritually-minded, kind, and patient people we know!" The message then praised Ben for his incredible parenting skills and his ability to be "a wonderful team" with Jessa. "We can’t imagine our family without you! Happy birthday!"