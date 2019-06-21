‘Counting On’: Meet the Next Generation of Duggars

The Duggar family’s TLC reality series is called Counting On for a reason: they are continuously adding to their ever-expanding family.

First making waves on the reality TV front in 2008 with 19 Kids and Counting, matriarch and patriarch Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 kids between them, and with many of their children now reaching adulthood and getting married, an entirely new generation of Duggars is entering the world.

With a family of about 40, a number that keeps on rising, it can be a little difficult to keep track of the Duggars, especially the youngest members of the popular family.

Keep scrolling to meet the littlest members of the Counting On family!

Mackynzie Duggar

Parents: Josh and Anna Duggar

Birthdate: October 8, 2009



After having tied the knot on September of 2008, Josh and Anna welcomed their first child together on October 8, 2009. The little girl, the first of the Duggar grandchildren, was born at the couple’s home with the assistance of a midwife and doula, PEOPLE reported at the time.



“Josh was excited to participate in the birth as well,” a family friend said. “They are both so happy.”



As for the little one’s moniker, the new parents had opted to go for a mashup of family names, with Mackynzie being the name of Josh’ cousin and Renée being Anna’s middle name.

Baby Duggar

Parents: Josh and Anna Duggar



Appearing on the TODAY Show in 2010, Josh and Anna Duggar revealed that they had previously suffered a miscarriage during their second pregnancy.



“It was very hard to go through the excitement of finding out we were expecting a little one and then losing it,” Anna told Meredith Vieira.



“One thing that really helped was thanking God, thanking him in the good times and thanking him when things don’t go the way we expected them to,” she added. “If you thank God it really, really releases you and helps you to be able to go on with life.”

Michael Duggar

Parents: Josh and Anna Duggar

Birthdate: June 15, 2011



Less than two years after welcoming daughter Mackynzie, Josh and Anna Duggar welcomed their second child, son Michael Duggar, on June 15, 2011 at 5:55 p.m., marking the second grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle.



Little Michael, whose name confirmed that the couple would be sticking with the trend of “M” first names, arrived four days early and ticked in on the scales at 8 pounds, 5 ounces, PEOPLE reported at the time. Just like his big sister, Michael was born at the family’s home in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Marcus Duggar

Parents: Josh and Anna Duggar

Birthdate: June 2, 2013



At 11:32 a.m. on June 2, 2013, the couple gave birth to their third child, son Marcus, who weighed in at 9 pounds, 3 ounces.



“We are so thankful that mom and baby are well! We are blessed to have our family close as we celebrate this gift from God,” the couple told PEOPLE in their official announcement.



Their two other children, then three and two months, were said to be “thrilled to welcome a little brother.”

Israel Dillard

Parents: Derick and Jill (Duggar) Dillard

Birthdate: April 6, 2015



Becoming the second Counting On couple to welcome a child, and giving Jim Bob and Michelle their fourth grandchild, Jill (Duggar) Seewald welcomed son Israel Dillard at 11:39 p.m. on April 6, 2015.



“According to the Dillards, mom and baby are both doing well,” PEOPLE confirmed at the time.



The couple had married on June 21, 2014 and had announced that they were expecting shortly after, and little Israel’s arrival into the world was documented on a special episode of 19 Kids and Counting.

Meredith Duggar

Parents: Josh and Anna Duggar

Birthdate: July 16, 2015



After announcing that they were expecting their fourth child in December of 2014, Josh and Anna Duggar welcomed daughter Meredith Duggar, their second girl, on July 16, 2015.



“Announcing the arrival of Meredith Grace Duggar!” Josh announced the birth on Twitter. “7lbs 14 ozs, 20-1/2in — Anna and Meredith are resting & doing well!”

Spurgeon Seewald

Parents: Ben and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald

Birthdate: November 5, 2015



Just one years after tying the knot in front of more than 1,000 people at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas, Ben and Jessa Seewald made the exciting announcement that they had welcomed their first child together.



Born on November 5, 2015 and weighing in at 9 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 21.5 inches long, the couple revealed that their son had been named after Baptist preacher Charles Spurgeon and Christian missionaries Jim and Elisabeth Elliot.

Henry Seewald

Parents: Ben and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald

Birthdate: February 6, 2017



Less than two years after giving birth to their first child, the Seewalds added another little one to their bunch, son Henry Wilberforce Seewald, who was named after Matthew Henry, a minister and author, and abolitionist William Wilberforce.



“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son,” the couple announced the exciting news. “He was born at 4:26 a.m. this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measuring 21 3/4 in. long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

Samuel Dillard

Parents: Derick and Jill (Duggar) Seewald

Birthdate: July 8, 2017



Just over two years after expanding their family to a family of three, Derick and Jill added yet another member to their brood. On July 8, 2017 at 1:02 p.m., the couple welcomed son Samuel Scott Dillard.



“We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard,” the family wrote. “The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02 p.m. He weights 9lb 10oz and is 22′ long. After 40 of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”

Mason Duggar

Parents: Josh and Anna Duggar

Birthdate: September 12, 2017



Just months after Jim Bob and Michelle celebrated the arrival of grandson Samuel, they celebrated the birth of Josh and Anna Duggar’s fifth child, son Mason.



“We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him,” the couple announced Mason’s birth in a statement to Us Weekly.



“The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing,” they added. “We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us.”

Gideon Forsyth

Parents: Austin and Joy (Duggar) Forsyth

Birthdate: February 23, 2018



After announcing that they were expecting in August of 2017, just three months after saying “I do,” Austin and Joy (Duggar) Forsyth welcomed son Gideon, their first child together.



The little boy was born on February 23, 2018 and weighed 10 pounds, 3 ounces. He measured 22-inches-long.



“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” the couple announced the exciting news. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

Garrett Duggar

Parents: Joseph and Kendra Duggar

Birthdate: June 8, 2018



In earlier June, the Counting On clan yet again expanded with the addition of Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s first child. Garrett David was born on June 8, 2018, less than a year after this parents tied the knot.



“Kendra delivered yesterday without complications. Mom and baby are both doing great,” a representative for the family confirmed the birth in a statement to Us Weekly.



In their own statement shared to the family website, Joseph and Kendra gushed about the new addition to their family, writing, “no matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today!”

Felicity Vuolo

Parents: Jeremy and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo

Birthdate: July 19, 2018



Less than a month after Garrett joined the ever-expanding TLC family, little Felivity made her entrance into the world. The daughter of Jeremy and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, Felicity Nicole was born weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces and measured 19.5-inches-long.



“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents,” the couple said in a statement on the Duggar family site.



The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January of 2018 after having married in 2016.

Asa Duggar

Parents: Josiah and Lauren Duggar



Heartbreak rocked the Duggar family when, in October of 2018, Josiah and Lauren Duggar experienced the miscarriage of their first child. They announced the loss of their child months later in February of 2019.



“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding,” Josiah said during an episode of Counting On. “She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things. Mrs. Swanson was there, so she was able to help her out. I didn’t know exactly what was going on.”



“I wasn’t feeling well — I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking I had something with gluten in it,” Lauren recalled the heartbreaking experience. “It was late at night and I went to the restroom, and right there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it, and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”



In May of 2019, the couple revealed that they had named their child Asa, which is of Hebrew origin and means “physician” or “healer.”

Ivy Seewald

Parents: Ben and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald

Birthdate: May 26, 2019



Ben and Jessa Seewald were thinking pink when, in May of 2019, they welcomed daughter Ivy Seewald. The little girl, who ticked in at 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long, marked their third child and first girl.



Opening up about their newest addition, the couple revealed that they had named Ivy after Lady Jane Grey, who was nominal Queen of England for just nine days, reigning from July 10 until July 19, 1553.



Born on May 26, baby Ivy shares a birthday with her great-grandmother, Mary Duggar, who sadly passed away at the age of 78 just days after her birth.

Josh and Anna Baby No. 6

Parents: Josh and Anna Duggar

Birthdate: Expected in November 2019



And baby makes eight! After welcoming their fifth child in 2017, Josh and Anna Duggar made the exciting announcement in April that they are expecting their sixth child together.



“We couldn’t be happier to share with the world that our family is growing by one this Fall,” the couple expressed their excitement. “We continually stand amazed by God’s love, redemption, grace and blessings in our lives. Our entire little family is ecstatic!”



The little one on the way will join older siblings Mackynzie, 9; Michael, 7; Marcus, 5; Meredith, 3; and, Mason, 2.

Austin and Joy-Anna Baby No. 2

Parents: Austin and Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth

Birthdate: Expected in November 2019



Come November, the Forsyth household will be a littler fuller, as parents Austin and Joy-Anna are set to welcome their second child together.



“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!” the couple announced the news in May. “Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

Joseph and Kendra Baby No. 2

Parents: Joseph and Kendra Duggar

Birthdate: Expected in November 2019



After months of swirling pregnancy rumors, Joseph and Kendra Duggar revealed on April 11, 2019 that they would be giving son Garrett a baby sibling.



“We are ready to double the fun at our house!” they shared. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Josiah and Lauren Baby

Parents: Josiah and Lauren Duggar

Birthdate: Expected in November 2019



Just months after suffering the miscarriage of their first child, Josiah and Lauren Duggar revealed the happy news that they are expecting their second child.



“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they said in a statement.



“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” their statement continued. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”