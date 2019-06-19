Duggar Family Posts Funeral Photo Honoring Late Grandma Mary, and Fans Chime in With Support

Just over a week after Grandma Mary Duggar’s sudden death, the Duggar family came together to celebrate her life.

The family at the center of TLC’s popular series Counting On joined together to offer one another support and reflect on the fond memories that Grandma Mary made in their lives during a touching funeral service on Monday, June 17.

Following the service, the official Instagram account shared photos from the day as well as a lengthy message paying tribute to the 78-year-old, who had appeared on 19 Kids and Counting and later Counting On.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jun 18, 2019 at 4:58pm PDT

“Yesterday, we celebrated Grandma Duggar’s life with our family and our friends. We cried, we smiled, we laughed, we prayed, we hugged, we rejoiced,” the family’s post began.

“Death and loss bring the deepest of emotions to the surface. Yet, our emotions rest in the peace of knowing Christ,” it continued. “It is phenomenal to realize that none of us are perfect, we’ve all failed, yet a loving and redemptive God is willing to forgive our sins, be with us throughout life, and give us eternal life with Him IF we put our trust in Christ and follow Him.

“Grandma’s life was beautiful in so many ways,” they wrote. “She was devoted to her family, she was a servant, she always put others before herself, she was feisty and funny, she was fashionable. She was ours and through the years we shared her with the world and she never minded. She was always thinking about others. She was bold, yet humble.

“Yesterday, as we gathered to honor her life we realized how deeply she’s impacted each of us. We recounted all she’s done for us and all she’s meant to us,” it added. “We still can’t really process that she’s gone. We don’t want her to be gone. We want to hug her one more time. She will continue to inspire all of us with her faith and the life she lived. Our memories of her become a treasure, which we will hold tightly.

“Above all, we are so thankful that today she beholds the wonders of an eternal life that we cannot fully imagine and that some day, we too will be with her again,” the Duggar’s concluded. “Thank you for your prayers and so many kind words. Our family can never fully express our gratitude for the love and support you’ve shown us.”

The message was met with an overwhelming wave of support from fans of the famous family.

“So very sorry, loved her on the show,” one fan wrote. “You could see how much she loved her family and how important that was to her.”

“Continued prayers for you all,” another added,

“Sweet Duggar family, my prayers are with you all,” a third commented.

Grandma Mary Duggar, the mother of Jim Bob, passed away on Sunday, June 9 of an accidental drowning in her swimming pool at her home in Springdale, Arkansas. She was 78.

In the days since her death, both members of the Duggar family as well as their fans have flocked to social media to pay tribute to Grandma Mary, with many of her grandchildren sharing their fondest memories of their time with her.