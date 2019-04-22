Duggar Family Niece Amy Expecting First Child With Husband Dillon King

Amy Duggar is expecting her first child, and she could not be happier!

Duggar, who is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, broke the news on Saturday morning alongside her husband, Dillon King.

“BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!” Duggar wrote on Instagram. “Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!”

King added, “We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!”

Along with the reveal, the pair did a brief interview with PEOPLE all about the pregnancy so far.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” the couple said together, with Duggar adding “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait!”

King is also ready to be a dad, but he is a bit nervous. He is embracing the challenge ahead, even though there’s a steep “learning curve.”

“The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” King said.

Duggar also dished on her diet change, saying that she’s had to abandon her favorite fast food restaurant, Chick-fil-A.

“I miss Chick-fil-A,” she said. “Baby King isn’t a fan of chicken.”

While Duggar is still part of the beloved TLC reality stars’ extended family, she has apparently been forced to keep her distance in recently years. According to Radar Online, Amy is seen as a bit of a rebel in her aunt and uncle’s eyes.

“It’s a rule…that if I want to spend quality time with them, I have to come see them,” King said in March 2016. “They don’t want me to influence them. It used to really bother me and then I realized that I just live knowing that God gives us grace. I can only be myself and even though we don’t see eye to eye on every little thing we are still family and I do still love them. I respect their standards and I don’t fuss about it.”