The Duggar Family Instagram Account Releases Statement After Joy-Anna and Austin’s ‘Baby Girl’ Passes Away

Just after Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth revealed the heartbreaking news that they had suffered the miscarriage of their second child, Duggar family patriarch and matriarch Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar sent their support. Taking to Instagram via the official Duggar family account, the Counting On stars penned a touching message to the couple.

“We were so sad to hear that Joy and Austin’s baby girl passed away mid-way through their pregnancy,” the official Instagram account for the family wrote, sharing a screenshot of the couple’s post. “The pain of losing a child is unimaginable. Yet, for the one whose hope is in God, there is a peace that surpasses our finite understanding.”

“We pray that God will comfort Joy and Austin and carry them through this difficult time,” they added, signing off “Mom & Pops Duggar”

Duggar and Forsyth had shared in a post late Wednesday that they had suffered a miscarriage a week ago. They had named their baby girl Annabell Elise.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words… ‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’ We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl,” the post began.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, “I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me” (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

“We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies’. What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

“Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well,” the post continued, ending with a prayer.

The news came nearly two months to the day that the couple had announced that they were expecting their second child together. Duggar and Forsyth share son Gideon, whom they had welcomed in February of 2018.