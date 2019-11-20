Duggar Family Denies Report Their Home Was Raided by Homeland Security

The Duggar family is denying a report from local Arkansas NBC news affiliate, KNWA, that their home was visited by Homeland Security last week after news broke Tuesday night that the 19 Kids & Counting home was part of an “on-going federal criminal investigation.”

A representative for the TLC family told PEOPLE soon after the report made headlines, “We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind.”

“Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online,” the statement continued. “It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.”

Their denial comes in juxtaposition with a statement from a Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson, who reportedly told KNWA of the Duggars’ Tontitown, Arkansas home, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”

The U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas refused to comment to the outlet about the case and HSI did not give any more information as to agents’ alleged presence. The Duggar’s 20-year-old son Jedidiah Duggar, who is currently running for Arkansas State Representative, told the outlet he was “unaware” of the investigation.

“I don’t live there, and I am not aware of any investigation,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the Duggars have been involved with the legal system. Molestation accusations against Josh Duggar resulted in the 2015 cancellation of 19 Kids & Counting, and the former reality personality is currently in the middle of a real estate fraud lawsuit with a trial scheduled to begin next year.

Duggar patriarch Jim Bob Duggar had a different view on state law, having served served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002 as the vice-chair of the House Corrections and Criminal Law Subcommittee.

