Duggar Daughter Ditches Social Media Going Into 2022

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are taking a break from social media for at least the first month of 2022. The 24-year-old Duggar shared the news in an Instagram Story post over the weekend. The decision comes almost a month after her older brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

“Wanted to let you all know… I will be taking a break off of social media for the month of January,” Duggar captioned the since-expired post, reports The Sun. “I want to take the month to refocus, re-prioritize, and spend some quality time with family.” In another post, Duggar told her fans that she and her family were having a “nice quiet evening” at their home “and hopefully grill something for supper!”

The former Counting On star’s most recent Instagram post featured a family photo and was published on New Year’s Eve. “Welcome 2022 [and] Happy New Year!! Love, Austin, Joy, Gideon [and] Evelyn Forsyth,” wrote. Duggar and Forsyth, 28, are parents to son Gideon, 3, and daughter Evelyn, 1.

Duggar attended a few days of her brother’s trial. After Josh, 33, was convicted, Duggar and Forsyth said they agreed with the verdict and were thankful for those protecting victims of child sexual abuse material. “Over this last year, as you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh,” the couple wrote in a statement they published on Duggar’s Instagram Story. “We were able to sit through the trial to hear the evidence for ourselves.”

“We agree with the judicial system’s verdict and we are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child sexual abuse material. Our hearts break for all CSAM victims,” their statement continued. “We are praying for Anna and her children.”

Since the verdict, there have been rumors of a rift in the Duggar family. Back on Dec. 15, a source told InTouch Weekly that Josh’s wife Anna Duggar was still speaking to his parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar. However, the rest of the family “distanced” themselves from Anna. “She was upset that some family members decided to speak out against Josh. That broke her heart,” the source said of Anna. She also appeared to be missing from the Duggar family’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. He remains in custody while awaiting sentencing.