Joy-Anna Duggar and Husband Austin Forsyth Speak out After Josh Duggar Guilty Verdict

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth are speaking out after the Counting On alum’s brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material last week. The Forsyths released a joint statement Sunday, four days after a jury found Josh guilty following an eight-day trial.

“Over this last year, as you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh,” the couple’s statement, sharing to their Instagram Stories, reads. “We were able to sit through the trial to hear the evidence for ourselves.” Joy and Austin said they “agree” with the verdict and “are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child sexual abuse material.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our hearts break for all CSAM victims,” the couple concluded, adding that they are “praying” for Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, and their seven kids – Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 1 month. The 19 Kids and Counting alum is expected to be sentenced in early 2022, and is facing up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines

Several other Duggar family members have spoken out since the guilty verdict was announced Thursday, including Josh’s sisters Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald and Jinger Duggar Vuolo as well as their husbands. Seewald shared on social media Friday, “From the moment we learned of this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be made known, no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they led. He continued that he and his wife were “grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material” and “thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils.”

Jill and Derick also released a statement Thursday, saying they attended the trial because they have “been lied to so much” they wanted to hear the evidence for themselves. “After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt,” they continued, in part. “Josh’s actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions.”

Jinger, in her own lengthy statement, questioned her brother’s soul. “We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children. We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name,” she wrote, adding, “For Josh, we fear for his soul.”