'Duck Dynasty' Star Willie Robertson Is Unrecognizable After Cutting Hair for First Time in 17 Years

Willie Roberston is looking completely different! The Duck Dynasty star shocked his family and friends alike when he decided to cut his signature long locks for the first time in 17 years Wednesday. Joking that "everyone else is going back to the barber" as the country begins to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, Robertson said he thought he would join in, sharing an Instagram video of his transformation.

After getting the long sides of his hair shaved and his beard trimmed, Robertson joked that he now looks like he should be cast on the show Vikings. The new look was enough to fool even his wife of 28 years, Korie Robertson, as he followed her around a restaurant and out to her car before she recognized her husband. The couple's kids, Bella, Willie Jr., and Sadie, were also shocked by the transformation, with Sadie admitting she was "in shock." Sadie's husband, Christian Huff, asked his father-in-law, "Is that a wig?"

Robertson's followers on Instagram praised the former reality star's trim, with one person saying the 48-year-old looks 10 years younger. "Willie you look amazing! I like you with short hair way better!!!" another follower commented. Another added, "Shave that beard & show your dimples!"

Even Korie couldn't help but gush over her husband's change of appearance. "SURPRISE!! [Willie] shocked us all with a major after-quarantine haircut, ha! We haven’t seen his neck in 15 years," she captioned a photo alongside her newly-groomed husband. "I love this man! He’s cute and he always keeps life interesting!"

The Robertson family suffered a scare in April, when a drive by shooter fired upon their family's compound in Louisiana, fortunately hurting no one in the process. While Korie called the incident "scary and dangerously close" on social media soon after, she revealed the family was "safe and sound" after the shooter was apprehended.

Police arrested Daniel King Jr., 38, on allegations of one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of criminal neglect of family after he told authorities he accidentally fired shots from the passenger seat of a Ford F-250, hitting two homes on the Robertson family estate. King told deputies he was drinking vodka, and shot a .380 caliber gun from the vehicle while attempting to see if safety was on.