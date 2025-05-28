‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Speaks out on Death of Grandfather Phil

Sadie Robertson Huff is reflecting on the death of her beloved grandfather, Phil Robertson. In a touching Instagram tribute, she noted the Duck Dynasty star’s lasting legacy.

She began her heartfelt tribute by sharing a Biblical verse. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” – 2 Corinthians‬ ‭5‬:‭17‬ ‭ESV,‬‬” she wrote.

Reflecting on their last moments together, she wrote about his powerful transition. “As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth—going from dead to alive by the power of Christ!” she added.

She says his life was not in vain, adding, “It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come. One of the last things he said to me was “Full strength ahead!” Amen!”

Robertson, 79, died amid a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is defined as a progressive, neurodegenerative disorder that damages brain cells, leading to memory loss, thinking difficulties, and behavioral changes. It is the most common cause of dementia.

His health diagnosis was first made public in December 2024. His son, Jase Robertson, posted a tribute on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!”

In their own joint Instagram post, his son Willie Robertson and his wife Korie Robertson wrote, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord.”

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life,” the pair continued, in part, adding, “We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

