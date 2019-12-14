‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Shares Adorable Looks At Wedding Day During Happy Honeymoon

Sadie Robertson’s latest wedding photo reveal was all about sisterhood. The Duck Dynasty personality has been looking back on her lavish wedding to husband Christian Huff back in November, and took to Twitter Friday to share a stunning photo of herself with her bridesmaids.

The image showed Robertson having a laugh with her sisters and friends, as they all showed off their beautiful bouquets of white flowers, and matching black bridesmaids dresses. Robertson stunned in her beautiful wedding dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with the new image, Roberton also encouraged fans to visit her wedding website for snippets on what went down on the special day.

my sisters and friends are the sweetest… sharing some fun moments from the wedding day on the blog. thankful for the way these girls celebrate and stand by me every day ❤️ https://t.co/c01PZLmJrP pic.twitter.com/FGJ4JAoHX0 — Sadie Robertson (@sadierob) December 13, 2019

Robertson and Huff married in late November at a lavish ceremony at the Robertson farm in front of 600 of their closest friends. One of the guests, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure previously opened up about attending the ceremony.

“I have to say it was probably the largest wedding I have ever been to,” Bure — who met Robertson when they both participated on Dancing With the Stars — told Entertainment Tonight shortly after the wedding. “It was so beautiful. Magical is a great word for it because the two of them together was magical. Everything, from the twinkle lights to inside the tent and then the dancing. The food was amazing, Cajun food. It was a really good, fun, fun night.”

The couple turned the family’s tennis court into special venue for the event, with Robertson sharing an explanation for her choice to PEOPLE.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” Robertson gushed of her now-husband to PEOPLE before the big day. “When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re(sic) best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other. I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

“We’re having it on a tennis court, which is kind of unique and fun,” Robertson said of her ceremony. “Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court. So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”