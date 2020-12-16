'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Her 20-Week Baby Bump in Stylish Sweatsuit

✖

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson gave a belly bump update via Instagram on Tuesday. Robertson was shown wearing a green sweatsuit in the picture. The sweatshirt featured a design that included two tennis rackets and the phrase "Malibu Athletics." It's a cozy and straightforward look that she said helped keep her comfortable 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

"20 weeks down 20 to go," the soon to be mother shared. "I loveeee this little girl so so much already and I also love being pregnant in the days of sweatsuits."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

Being pregnant while amid an ongoing pandemic has to be a tough predicament, and unfortunately, Robertson wasn't safe from catching the disease. She revealed she battled with coronavirus very early on in her pregnancy.

"This has been one of the most challenging things," she recently revealed. "I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!"

She explained in fuller detail on her Whoa, That's Good podcast saying, "All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before," she said. "I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot. It’s really a dark sickness."

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant and husband Christian Huff shared they were expecting in October, just two months shy of the couple's first wedding anniversary. "We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life," she shared. In November, they announced that their bouncing bundle was predicted to be a girl in an incredibly messy paint-spattered gender reveal. "Still giddy and seeing pink when I close my eyes," she said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

While they do know what they what to name their baby girl, the couple has announced they're keeping the potential names under wraps until their child makes her way into the world.