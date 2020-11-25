'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Hits the Beach and Shows off Her Baby Bump

✖

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is expecting her first child with her husband Christian Huff. Ever since she announced the news, the reality personality has been sharing updates with her fans on social media. On Tuesday, she posted an update at the 17-week mark, showing off her growing baby bump while enjoying a beach getaway.

Robertson posted a few photos of herself in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump. Alongside the lovely snaps, she penned a moving message about how in awe she is when it comes to her pregnancy. "It’s just absolutely miraculous that my body is daily changing to grow this life inside of me," Robertson's post began. "I can not miss the intentionally of a creator behind the scenes. I love thinking about her every single day... what she’s going to be like, what’s she going to look like, what will her favorite hobby be, but the greatest thing to think of is that before I will ever know these things God knows her. He knows the hairs forming on her head, and he knows the heart she has that is beating so strongly. He is making her beautiful and wonderful and I can’t wait to be captivated by the design. I’m in awe and wonder."

Robertson first told fans that she was expecting her first child with Huff, whom she wed in November 2019, in early October. At the time, the couple posed together while proudly showcasing her sonogram photos. The Duck Dynasty star wrote that they were "screaming with excitement" after learning the good news. She continued, "Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."

At the end of October, Robertson revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 while pregnant. While she noted that she had a "wild" ride with the illness, she did stress that she and her baby were doing alright following her diagnosis. The reality star wrote at the time that she was "just about fully recovered" and that she and baby Huff were doing well. Robertson and her husband later shared even more exciting news with their fans in early November, as they revealed the sex of their unborn baby. For their reveal, Robertson and Huff donned white outfits that were blasted by pink paint, which means that they're expecting a baby girl.