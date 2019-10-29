‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson an ‘Extra Level of Happy’ Celebrating Bridal Shower

Duck Dynasty daughter Sadie Robertson is on cloud nine celebrating her upcoming wedding to fiancé Christian Huff with family and friends at her intimate bridal shower. Looking positively radiant in a floor-length white, boho-style dress, the 22-year-old showed off her stunning engagement ring in a number of photos with her loved ones at the event.

“Bridal shower and I’m the bride WHAT!” she wrote alongside the gallery of photos from the special day.

“Waking up and putting on white today was something special. I woke up grateful to God for an answered pray of an amazing man I get to marry soon and amazing women in my life who shower me in love so beautifully,” she continued. “Someone said it best… I’m an extra level of happy right now.”

Mom Korie Roberston had her own message to send her daughter after the shower, writing on her own post of the photos, “Sadie-girl, you are so much fun to CELEBRATE and are going to be the most beautiful bride!!”

“So many memories, words and prayers spoken over Sadie and Christian today,” she continued. “Overflowing love, wisdom and encouragement. Feeling very grateful. Thank you family and friends for making this day so special.”

Sadie and Huff dated for nine months before Huff got down on one knee during a joint birthday party back in June.

“I knew that we were getting engaged soon because I knew he had talked to my dad and we had talked about it, but I did not know it was coming at the party,” the bride-to-be told PEOPLE at the time. “It was the most perfect thing ever!”

“He proposed to me and of course I was so excited. I literally screamed ‘yes’ and he picked me up and it was absolutely perfect,” she added.

The couple is planning a romantic nighttime affair, she explained to the outlet.

“Ever since we started talking about getting married one day, we both want a night wedding because we love going on walks at night, we love the stars, we love just what it looks like at night. And we love lots of lights, so we want it to be all lit up at night,” she said. “We’re going to do it at my house in Louisiana and it’s just going to be very romantic and elegant but also like the biggest party ever because, like I said, we both love a good celebration.”

