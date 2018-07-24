‘Duck Dynasty’ Alum Rebecca Robertson Expecting First Child With Husband John Reed Loflin

Add another Robertson to the Duck Dynasty clan! Willie Robertson’s daughter, Rebecca Lo Robertson, and her husband, John Reed Loflin, are expecting their first child together, the couple told Us Weekly.

“I’m almost 15 weeks now,” Robertson told the magazine, adding that she is due on Jan. 15.

The 29-year-old mom-to-be said that the first person she told was her 15-year-old sister, Bella, who helped her devise a plan to surprise Loflin with the pregnancy news on his birthday.

“I bought a little baby denim jacket cause me and my husband both love denim jackets and we always wear matching stuff,” the Duck and Dressing boutique owner said. But when Loflin opened the birthday gift, he thought the tiny jacket was for their French bulldog — until he saw the pregnancy test.

“He was shocked and like, ‘Wait, what!?’” Rebecca said. “He was just crying then, of course, I was laughing the whole time.”

Robertson’s parents, Willie and Korie Robertson, 46 and 44, respectively, were just as shocked as Loflin.

“My mom was like, ‘Oh my god! Ah! Ah!’ And then she started crying and she was like, ‘Are you feeling okay?’” Rebecca said.

Rebecca and Loflin, who married in December 2016, will learn the sex of their baby on July 30. Rebecca said she thinks Loflin wants a baby boy.

“I think John Reed is thinking like, he wants to show his boy how to play draws and go hunt and you know,” she said. “But of course girls can do all of that too.”

Rebecca, who was taken in as part of the Robertson family as an exchange student from Taiwan at age 16, said Korie wants the parents-to-be to continue living across the street from her and Willie while their new house is being renovated.

“My mom doesn’t want us to move. She’s like, ‘Just stay here!’” Rebecca said. “That may be a good idea, just so we’ll be close to the family if we need anything.”

Duck Dynasty aired from 2012 to 2017 on A&E, following the Robertson family and their duck call business, Duck Commander. The Roberston family is a big one, and consists of patriarch Phil, his brother Si, sons Jase, Willie and Jep, and their respective families.

Rebecca’s sister, Sadie Robertson, told PopCulture.com that the likelihood of a Duck Dynasty reunion in the near future is slim.

“Right now, for sure not,” she said in February of the possibility of Duck Dynasty returning to the small screen. “We are totally on break. My little siblings are growing up, and my parents just wanted to be parents, and raise them up in a normal way, and try to get that normal capacity back. For me, I moved to Nashville. We’re all around right now, doing our thing. Maybe one day, but it would have to be a while.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @rebeccalorobertson