‘Duck Dynasty’ Daughter Sadie Robertson Posts ‘Wifey’ Photo That Has Fans Weighing In

Sadie Robertson was glowing ahead of her fairytale wedding day. The Duck Dynasty personality married Christian Huff Monday in a big ceremony at the Robertson family’s Louisiana farm. Ahead of saying “I do,” Robertson took to Instagram to share a photo of her casual wedding look on a field in the beautiful property.

“feeling like imma bout to be a wifey and I’m PRETTY HAPPY BOUT IT,” Robertson wrote in the caption of the stunning photo.

The photo brought many of the reality television personality’s friends and family out to support her on her big day.

“OMG that’s crazy because I have been following you since you were 15 or 14!!! Time flies [sparkly heart emoji],” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Congrats Sadie! You look very happy!” Another user gushed.

“I admire your confidence so much!” Another fan wrote.

PEOPLE reported the details of the wedding, revealing the couple tied the knot in front of more than 600 guests.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” Robertson said of her now-husband head ceremony. “When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re(sic) best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other. I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

The ceremony was made special as the family transformed the tennis court in their property for the special day. Guests who attended the event include Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure.

“We’re having it on a tennis court, which is kind of unique and fun,” Robertson said of the choice of venue. “Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court. So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”

After their ceremony, Robertson and Huff joined family and friends in a night time outdoor reception.

“Christian and I both love night; we love the stars and the moon, so I think all of it together is going to be so magical,” Robertson told the publication. “There’s going to be tons of lights, Christmas lights everywhere. Lots of white roses and greenery. It’s going to be very romantic and elegant.”