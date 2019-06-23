Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Asks for Prayers Amid Wife Beth’s Medically Induced Coma

Duane “Dog” Chapman took to Twitter to ask fans for prayers on Saturday as his wife, Beth Chapman, entered a medically induced coma.

Beth was put into a medically induced coma this weekend as a part of her ongoing treatment for throat cancer. The reality star’s family is looking for all the help it can get, as Dog showed in a tweet beseeching his fans for their prayers.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now,” he tweeted in the early hours of the morning. “Thank you love you.”

Naturally, the Chapman family’s dedicated fans turned out in full force to answer the request. Many responded with their prayers for Beth directly, addressing her, Dog or a higher power.

“Prayers are with your whole family!!” one fan tweeted. “She is so strong, but she is tired. Embrace and comfort each other and know she is doing it her way. Love y’all!!”

“Dear god please look after Dog Chapman and his wife Beth,” wrote another. “We love them very much and we need them to be strong, prayers for Beth Chapman and Dog the Bounty Hunter and the whole Chapman family may god be there with you amen.”

Late on Saturday night, Honolulu News Now in Hawaii reported that Chapman was in the Intensive Care Unit at the Queen’s Medical Center and had been placed into a medically-induced coma. Her family released a statement to the outlet, confirming the news.

The Chapmans also wrote that they “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.” They sent their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer,” which she has sadly been fighting for years now.

The Chapmans are known for several successful reality shows revolving around their family business of bounty hunting. However, things took a turn for the personal in 2017 when Beth underwent surgery for throat cancer and took fans along for the ride.

The whole process was documented on A&E’s documentary special Dog and Beth: The Fight of Their Lives. Released in 2017, it took fans through the painful journey up to the successful surgery, with an emphasis on how faith helped them cope.

The surgery seemed to be a success, and Beth was healthy for just over a year, until doctors informed Beth that her cancer had returned just last year. The reality star has been fighting the good fight again, and even spoke at a church service in Florida last month about how much her faith has played into the cancer battle.

Check back for updates on Chapman’s health.