Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman May Need Surgery Following Suspected Heart Attack

It was recently announced that Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman suffered a possible heart attack over the weekend, and now reports are indicating that the reality TV star may need surgery following the frightening incident. According to TMZ, Chapman was taken to a Colorado hospital after experiencing chest pains. The outlet states that doctors are not entirely sure what happened, but they do believe there is a chance he will need surgery to correct whatever caused the chest pains.

At this time, no one from Chapman’s camp appears to have issued an official statement on the situation.

The surprising health scare comes just a few months after Chapman’s wife Beth passed away from cancer, after battling the illness for years.

Doctors are trying to figure out what exactly happened with Dog the Bounty Hunter that sent him to the hospital with chest pain over the weekend. https://t.co/IBMJuKswgk — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) September 16, 2019

Following the news of Chapman’s hospitalization, many of his fans have taken to social media to express support, with one tweeting, “This poor man has been through hell. I’m praying for his speedy recovery and peace.”

[Dog the Bounty Hunter,] you’ve done more good in this world than most, just as much bad as any and have a family that love you,” another fan said, “follow your path wherever it may be because that’s what you’ve always done. [Google] beyer have gotten the right. noi hoʻopōmaikaʻi iā ʻoe ke kaikuaana.”

My fav celeb dog the bounty hunter had heart attack today. 😭😭😭😭 he’s prob suffering from broken heart and if he doesn’t make it thru I’m be really sad — P. DIDNT (@Beenkatt) September 16, 2019

“This typically happens after a trauma. This happened to my dad after my Mom passed,” someone else offered. “Beth is up there rooting for surgery, and a new heart that is healthy.”

“Sad to hear, he’s having a rough go. My mom suffered a heart attack 6 weeks ago, survived now we are busy helping her recover. I hope he pushes through,” one other fan tweeted.

@BarstoolBigCat Guy has a heart attack one day ago and is here on Twitter still fighting the good fight. A true American Hero — Connor Whooley (@whooley9) September 16, 2019

In addition to his wife’s death, Chapman’s emergency also comes as he’s just launched his newest TV series, Dog’s Most Wanted, on WGN America. At this time, there is no word on if his hospitalization and potential surgery will affect the series.

