Duane 'Dog' Chapman Wishes Daughter Bonnie Jo a Happy 22nd Birthday in New Post

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman wished his daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, a happy birthday on Wednesday. Bonnie, the youngest of Chapman's daughters, celebrated her 22nd birthday. Bonnie and her brother Garry, 19, are the two children Chapman and the late Beth Chapman had together.

"Happy Birthday to my youngest daughter today, Bonnie Jo Chapman," Chapman wrote in the caption. "Love you [Bonnie]!!" More than 400 of Chapman's followers joined in on the birthday wishes, with some noting how much Bonnie looks like her mother. "Lovely pic love Bonnie’s dark hair she looks so like beautiful Beth. Happy Birthday," one fan wrote. "Happy Birthday Bonnie Enjoy Your Special Day," another wrote.

Chapman did not share a new photo of Bonnie. She shared the same selfie on her own Instagram page on Dec. 11, when she had some bad news to share with some fans. Her apartment flooded out, so she turned to makeup to help her feel better. "Boy did it help! I was super happy to receive the colourpop x hello kitty palette in the mail, I decided it was the perfect time to test this bad boy out," she wrote, going on to list the products she used. Bonnie has not mentioned her birthday on her Instagram page yet.

Bonnie and Garry's mother died in June 2019 at age 51, following a battle with cancer. In an interview with SurvivorNet after Beth's death, Bonnie said her mother died from stage 4 lung cancer. Beth's cancer battle and her death ended up being the focal point of Dog's Most Wanted. “It’s really hard I’m not gonna lie,” Bonnie said of seeing the show. “To see new moments of [my mom] that I haven’t seen… it brings back a flood of emotion. It makes me feel like she’s still here, but then I’m brought back to reality, realizing it’s something that happened in the past, not right now.”

Dog's Most Wanted aired on WGN, which chose not to pick it up for a second season. Instead, Chapman turned his attention to Dog Unleashed, a new show that will debut exclusively on the new Unleashed! streaming platform in 2021. Chapman revealed earlier this month that production on the new series was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Arresting someone right now is a major health risk to our team, and our crew," the reality TV star wrote. "With the new Vaccines arriving now, we hope to get back to filming very soon. My team and I apologize for the delay but stay tuned, [Dog Unleashed] is coming! Love you all."