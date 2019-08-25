Bonnie Chapman Reveals New Heartbreaking Details About Late Mother Beth’s Final Days

Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, is still processing the events around her mother’s death on June 26. In her recent interview with SurvivorNet, Chapman, 20, has revealed everything from her mom’s last moments while fully conscious to how her father, Duane “Dog” Chapman, cared for Beth up through her illness and until her passing. It all paints a heartbreaking picture of Beth’s final days alive.

Beth’s passing took many by surprise, as she had been posting on social media in the hours before she was hospitalized. Apparently it was a sudden affair, with her stage 4 lung cancer (which many assumed was throat cancer) seemed to attack her system and choke her.

“My dad goes over and over and over what happened, because he can’t get it out of his head,” Chapman recalled. “She quite literally choked on her cancer. My mom was naked in the bathroom and told my dad to look at her. And he goes, ‘I am looking at you.’ And she goes, ‘No, look at me.’ And then she was standing there, and she started gasping, and my sister came into the room and they called 911 immediately. And that was the last moment that we really saw her completely conscious.”

Chapman then notes that her mom just awaken a few more times at the hospital, but this heartbreaking moment at home was the last time she was fully herself and aware.

Throughout all this, Dog was right by her side, showering his wife with all the love her could while she was still with them.

“Even as her hair started to diminish, he would tell her that she looked like an Egyptian goddess,” Chapman said of her dad. “He just loved her so much, and I’m really proud of him for sticking with her until the very last moments. That’s what she needed. She needed someone who loved her as much as my dad did. You know, I think that she truly feels that love now.”

She also opened up about how, before the final hospitalization, her mom’s final days were also documented on Dog’s Most Wanted, the Chapman’s family upcoming reality show on WGN America.

“It’s really hard I’m not gonna lie,” Chapman said. “To see new moments of [my mom] that I haven’t seen… it brings back a flood of emotion. It makes me feel like she’s still here, but then I’m brought back to reality, realizing it’s something that happened in the past, not right now.”

She added, “It’s very vulnerable … It’s unlike anything you could really experience. It’s having the whole world have eyes on you in an intimate way and to have the whole world know exactly what you’re going through.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo Credit: A&E