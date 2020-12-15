'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Bonnie Chapman Deals With Hospital Visit and Flooded Apartment in Harrowing Week

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter Bonnie Chapman has had a harrowing week, as she's had to deal with both a hospital visit and a flooded apartment. According to The Sun, it all started when Bonnie — who is the daughter of Duane Chapman and the late Beth Chapman — injured herself in an accident. The incident sent her to the hospital, where had to get stitches in her thumb.

If that wasn't bad enough, she then had to head home from the hospital early, because her apartment began to flood. According to the outlet, water was coming out of everywhere, even the light sockets, and flooding every room. Bonnie bounced back from the terrible few days, however, and shared a beautiful makeup selfie with her followers.

"After my apartment had flooded, I decided to do some makeup to make me feel better," she caption the stunning photo. "Boy did it help! I was super happy to receive the colourpop x hello kitty palette in the mail, I decided it was the perfect time to test this bad boy out!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Chapman (@bonniejoc)

Bonnie's mother, Beth, passed away in June 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 51 years old at the time of her death. Months after Beth's passing, Chapman sat down with SurvivorNet to share how she'd been feeling in the wake of the tragic loss. "It’s really hard I’m not gonna lie. To see new moments of [my mom] that I haven’t seen… it brings back a flood of emotion. It makes me feel like she’s still here, but then I’m brought back to reality, realizing it’s something that happened in the past, not right now."

"It’s very vulnerable," she sent on to say. "It’s unlike anything you could really experience. It’s having the whole world have eyes on you in an intimate way and to have the whole world know exactly what you’re going through."

Finally, Chapman also shared details of how her father continued to take care of her mother as she was growing more and more ill. "Even as her hair started to diminish, he would tell her that she looked like an Egyptian goddess. He just loved her so much, and I’m really proud of him for sticking with her until the very last moments. That’s what she needed. She needed someone who loved her as much as my dad did. You know, I think that she truly feels that love now."